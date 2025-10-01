Aaron Phypers, the estranged husband of actress Denise Richards, has named Charlie Sheen and Brandi Glanville as potential witnesses in their ongoing divorce case.

According to court documents filed on Monday, September 29, both Sheen and Glanville may be called to testify in a hearing scheduled for October 6–8.

Phypers' legal team stated that the two could speak to Richards' alleged "history of not being truthful and of drug and alcohol abuse."

The filing also lists Phypers' family members, Richards herself, and her father as possible witnesses.

Sheen, 60, was married to Richards from 2002 to 2006, and they share two daughters, Sami, 21, and Lola, 20. Despite past tensions, the former couple recently appeared together at the premiere of Sheen's Netflix documentary, showing a seemingly united front.

Brandi Glanville, 52, and Richards both starred on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." In 2020, Glanville claimed she had an affair with Richards during her marriage to Phypers—an allegation Richards has strongly denied.

Phypers, however, now argues that Glanville can help establish patterns of dishonesty.

In a statement to Page Six, Phypers said, "Call Brandi Glanville what you like, but she is not a liar."

Aaron Phypers Denies Abuse Allegations in Divorce Battle

The former couple's divorce has been contentious since Phypers filed in July, citing irreconcilable differences and listing July 4 as their separation date. Since then, both have made serious accusations.

Richards has accused Phypers of domestic violence and was granted a temporary restraining order.

According to People, Phypers has denied those claims, calling them "completely false and deeply hurtful."

He has also alleged that Richards had a year-long affair and tried to humiliate him publicly. "She is behaving like a coward, and the truth will prevail," Phypers said in an earlier statement.

Other individuals listed on the witness list include Denise's father, a counselor, and several of Phypers' family members.

Topics expected to be discussed include alleged violations of court orders, property disputes, and personal behavior during the marriage.

Richards' legal team previously dismissed Phypers' claims, stating, "Ms. Richards will not be responding to Mr. Phypers' false allegations in a public forum, and will be addressing Mr. Phypers' abuse in court."