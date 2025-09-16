Aaron Phypers is firing back at ex-wife Denise Richards' domestic violence claims, calling her accusations false and saying she is using them to block his request for spousal support.

In court documents filed on September 15, Phypers claims, "I believe this entire domestic violence proceeding is merely a ruse to try to cut me off from being able to obtain spousal support."

He also states he never abused Richards and believes she is the one who acted aggressively during their marriage, TMZ reported.

Phypers filed for divorce in July and asked the court for financial support, saying he has no income.

In response, Richards accused him of abuse and filed a restraining order. She later changed her divorce papers to request spousal support from him and asked the court to block his chances of receiving support.

Phypers says Richards is the one with income and should be helping him financially. "She has prevented me from earning income," he said, claiming she won't let him pick up his work equipment. "She is trying to harass me with her support request."

Denise Richards' Estranged Husband Says She's Trying to Avoid Spousal Support With Abuse Claims https://t.co/vky97Tryxi pic.twitter.com/raKPyENdAx — TMZ (@TMZ) September 16, 2025

Aaron Phypers Claims Denise Richards Tracked His Car with AirTag

Phypers also accuses Richards of contacting him repeatedly through phone calls and messages, including reaching out to his father and asking friends to get in touch with him.

He provided call logs showing multiple missed calls, saying her actions prove she is not afraid of him.

According to People, in the same filing, Phypers says Richards placed an AirTag tracker on his car and once barged into a home he was staying in with his family.

He claims she entered his brother's room without permission and went through personal items. "She barged aggressively and forcefully," the documents say.

Phypers also accuses Richards of smashing his phone and then lying about it. Regarding Richards' claim that he stole her phone and laptop, Phypers denies taking the devices.

He says he only took pictures of her open computer screen, which showed messages between her and another man. He says those messages hinted at a possible affair.

Additionally, Phypers says he took professional photos of Richards for her OnlyFans account and still owns the copyrights. He argues there's no reason for Richards to accuse him of taking her digital content.