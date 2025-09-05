Aaron Phypers is firing back after Denise Richards requested spousal support in their ongoing divorce proceedings.

Richards, 54, filed her response to Phypers' July divorce petition this week, asking the court to order her estranged husband to pay support — and block him from receiving any in return.

Phypers, 52, didn't take the request lightly. In a strongly worded statement to DailyMail, he accused Richards of using a familiar "vengeance playbook," referencing her past divorce from actor Charlie Sheen.

"Denise Richards is attempting to humiliate me again," he said. "She is behaving like a coward, and the truth will prevail."

Richards is also asking that Phypers cover her legal fees and says the full extent of their assets and debts is still unknown. While she left the separation date as "TBD," Phypers previously listed it as July 4.

In his earlier filing, Phypers claimed he hasn't made any income since shutting down his business, Quantum 360 Club, in 2024.

He alleged Richards earns over $250,000 a month from her OnlyFans account, TV work, and brand deals.

Aaron Phypers Demands Spousal Support, Cites $105K Monthly Lifestyle

He requested that she pay him spousal support, noting their lifestyle included $105,000 in monthly expenses, including $15,000 for dining out, $10,000 for groceries, and $20,000 on clothes, People said.

Richards' attorney has denied allegations made by Phypers, including claims of infidelity and financial manipulation.

In court documents, Richards accused Phypers of physical abuse during their six-year marriage, alleging multiple incidents of violence, including being choked and slammed into fixtures.

She said she suffered at least three concussions. Phypers has denied all abuse claims, saying, "These accusations are completely false and deeply hurtful."

The drama continues over their shared property. Richards recently requested that Phypers vacate their Calabasas home after he allegedly stopped paying rent, leading to eviction notices. Though both are on the lease, she says she hasn't lived there in two years.

Phypers also raised concerns about Richards' adopted daughter, Eloise, claiming he raised her as his own but that she failed to legally finalize his adoption. "This has caused immeasurable harm," he stated.