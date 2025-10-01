A self-identified witch who was connected to a widely circulated "curse" story about Charlie Kirk says she wants to meet privately with his widow, Erika Kirk, after the conservative activist was assassinated earlier this month.

Priestess Lilin, one of the witches tied to the incident, told the Daily Mail the spell mentioned in the article was never meant to bring harm and said she did not "celebrate the loss of life."

She also expressed regret for any pain the situation caused Erika, explaining that what she and her sister do is "spiritual in nature."

Curse Story Resurfaced After Kirk's Death

Kirk was shot and killed on Sept. 10 during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University.

He was shot through the neck and succumbed at a hospital not far from the place of the incident. After the shooting, CBS News reported that the authorities charged Tyler Robinson with aggravated murder along with other charges, pointing out that the evidence against him was "substantial."

Before the shooting, Newsweek reported a liberal website had published a satirical feature titled, "We Paid Some Etsy Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk."

The piece claimed witches were asked if they could punish him for his rhetoric and described rituals that included burning his photograph.

The article unsettled the Kirks. Megyn Kelly said on her show that Erika was "genuinely rattled" by the story. She and her husband reportedly asked a Catholic priest to reverse the curse the night before he was killed.

Erika Kirk revealed that when Charlie Kirk was murdered, he was wearing a pendant of Saint Michael the Archangel, who is the Chief Warrior of God's heavenly army.



Erika Kirk now wears that same cross, still holding traces of his blood in its crevice.



The prayer to Saint Michael… pic.twitter.com/RHuoRS20Fo — AF Post (@AFpost) September 21, 2025

Priestess Lilin now says she would welcome a direct conversation with Erika. "We respect the widow's feelings and welcome a private conversation to address her concerns," she said. Lilin added that she and her sister "regret any distress experienced" by the Kirk family.

She stressed that the intent of their rituals was not violent, saying, "We do not perform actions that are intended to cause physical harm."

Lilin also emphasized that neither she nor her sister were responsible for the tragedy. "We cannot and would not claim responsibility," she said, though she insisted that "the magic we work with in our daily lives is very real."

Fallout After Curse Article

According to Lilin, it was her sister, High Priestess Leamashtu, who carried out the spell described in the published story. Since the article gained renewed attention, both women have been banned from Etsy and say they have received death threats.

Kirk's killing has fueled speculation about whether the "curse" played any role, but investigators have pointed to Robinson's alleged actions alone. The case is moving forward in Utah courts, with Robinson most recently appearing on Sept. 29.