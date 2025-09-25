Conservative activist Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, reportedly turned to prayer after hearing about an alleged witch's curse days before her husband's assassination.

Megyn Kelly made the shocking revelation on her SiriusXM show this week.

Charlie, 31, was shot and killed September 10 during a student event at Utah Valley University.

Police arrested Tyler Robinson, 22, who allegedly sent a text after the attack saying he'd "had enough of his hatred," according to NBC News.

Reports of 'Curse' Shook Erika

Two days before the shooting, Kelly claimed Jezebel published a story describing how staff writers had hired self-described witches on Etsy to hex Charlie.

The writer of the Jezebel author revealed how they purchased a "Make Everyone Hate Him" curse and a "Powerful Hex Spell." One witch allegedly sent back a burned photo of Charlie as proof.

"To ruin his day with the collective feminist power of the Etsy coven would be my life's greatest joy," the now-deleted article read, according to Variety.

Following the attack, Jezebel added a note condemning the violence and later removed the story entirely, as reported by The Tab.

Kelly told listeners that Erika and Charlie were aware of the piece before his death.

"That news genuinely rattled Erika," Kelly said. "She loved Charlie, absolutely, and she was scared when she heard of the curses Jezebel had culled up."

According to Kelly, Erika invited a friend over the night before the shooting so they could pray together. She later shared that she turned to Scripture during that moment, saying, "Weapons will form but not prosper. Satan and those witches have no power."

Meanwhile, in a memorial speech before nearly 100,000 mourners, Erika said she forgave her husband's killer. "I forgive him because it was what Christ did. And is what Charlie would do," she said, adding that "the answer to hate is not hate."

She credited the tragedy with sparking what her husband long hoped for, "We saw a revival [of Christian faith]."

Questions Over Security

The shooting has prompted scrutiny over campus security procedures. Event organizers typically cover extra security costs, and critics have questioned whether enough resources were dedicated to protecting the venue.

One source told The U.S. Sun familiar with the planning said it is unclear whether the shooter "knew the layout" in advance or simply "found the right spot by happenstance."

Charlie, known for leading the nonprofit Turning Point USA, built a following through debates with students on religion, culture, and politics. His outspoken evangelical views often drew criticism from opponents, including Robinson, prosecutors allege. Now, Erika is the CEO of the company, per CNN.