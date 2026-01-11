British actor Damson Idris has firmly denied rumors that he is set to become the next James Bond, clarifying the speculation during his appearance at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 11.​​

"It's definitely not true, it's just a rumor," Idris told E! News correspondent Justin Sylvester during the red carpet event at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old actor, who attended the ceremony in a sharp black Prada suit with a bow tie, acknowledged that he felt honored to be part of the ongoing conversation about who might succeed Daniel Craig as the iconic British spy.​​

Despite shutting down the casting speculation, Idris expressed appreciation for being mentioned alongside other prominent actors who have been fan favorites for the role. "All of these roles are superb, and I think it's a testament to a young artist to be given that compliment," he explained, according to E! Online.

The actor specifically referenced Idris Elba, whom he called "my big brother," as one of many talented performers who have been linked to the 007 franchise over the years.​​

Idris appeared at the Golden Globes to promote his film "F1," directed by Joseph Kosinski and starring Brad Pitt, which received nominations for Best Motion Picture and Cinematic Box Office Achievement, Motorsport reported.

In the racing drama, Idris plays Joshua Pearce, a hotshot rookie driver who becomes the teammate and rival of Pitt's character, Sonny Hayes, a veteran Formula One driver making a comeback. The film has been a box office success, grossing over $630 million globally since its June 2025 release.​

The British actor has received significant recognition for his performance in "F1," earning two nominations at the 2026 Black Reel Awards for Outstanding Supporting Performance and Outstanding Breakthrough Performance. He also won the African-American Film Critics Association Award for Best Supporting Actor.​

While the identity of the next James Bond remains unconfirmed by producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, Idris made clear he is focused on other opportunities.

He expressed particular interest in working with actress Wunmi Mosaku, whose performance in "Sinners" he described as "superb." As for his "F1" co-star Brad Pitt, who was absent from the Golden Globes, Idris joked, "I came personally to say I'm faster than him at driving Formula 1 cars,"​ as per Yahoo News.