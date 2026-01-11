Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo had a wonderful reminiscent time just before the 2026 Golden Globe Awards. This gave fans a little "13 Going on 30" reunion, more than two decades after the 2004 romantic comedy first won the hearts of the viewers.

A few People journalists at the Beverly Hilton saw Garner, 53, and Ruffalo, 58, smiling and talking to each other during a dinner before the event.

The pair who acted as love interests in the movie that tells the story of 13-year-old Jenna Rink who is magically turned into a 30-year-old editor living in New York City. Ruffalo played Matty, who was not only Jenna's childhood friend but also her romantic love in the end. The film also starred Judy Greer and Andy Serkis.

Garner recalled filming the movie as a formative experience.

"It was the biggest paycheck any of us had ever had, even though it was not crazy," she told People in 2024, calling the project "such a step up" for the cast and reflecting on the uncertainty of the film's success.

Ruffalo has also frequently cited the movie as a fan favorite, noting in a 2024 interview that it's "the one I get people talking about when they come up to me."

Ruffalo was nominated at the 2026 Globes for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama for his role in HBO's "Task," though the award ultimately went to Noah Wyle for "The Pitt."

Red Carpet Statements: Anti-ICE Pins Make Headlines

The night wasn't just about movie nostalgia. Ruffalo, along with Wanda Sykes and Jean Smart, used the Golden Globes red carpet to make a political statement in response to the recent death of Renee Good, who was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minnesota.

The trio each wore small pins reading "Be good" on their attire: Ruffalo on a cream suit, Sykes on a shiny silver jacket, and Smart on a white gown.

Sykes, 61, explained the significance of her pin to Variety, "Of course this is for the mother who was murdered by an ICE agent. I know people are out marching and all today, and we need to speak up."

"We need to be out there and shut this rogue government down because it's just awful what they're doing to people."

Smart, who won the award for Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, addressed her pin and her stance on the red carpet and during her acceptance speech.

"I know that there are people who find it annoying when actors take opportunities to talk about social and political things, but I'm not here right now speaking as an actor. I'm here speaking as a citizen and a mom, and I hope people understand that," she told Variety. During her speech, Smart encouraged viewers to "do the right thing," noting, "I think everybody in their hearts knows what the right thing to do is, so let's do the right thing."

The #BeGood campaign, organized by Marmot, Move On, National Domestic Workers Alliance, and other entertainment industry leaders, honors Renee Good and Keith Porter, who was killed by an off-duty ICE agent in Los Angeles on New Year's Eve. Its mission is to promote kindness and responsibility in the face of systemic injustice.

Ruffalo has previously used awards shows for activism. At the 2024 Oscars, he and other celebrities, including Billie Eilish and Ava DuVernay, wore Artists4Ceasefire pins advocating for an end to the Israel-Hamas conflict.