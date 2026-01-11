Cynthia Erivo missed the 2026 Golden Globe Awards on January 11 and lost the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category to a competitor while she was in London preparing for her one-woman West End production of "Dracula."​

The 38-year-old actress made history as the first Black woman to receive two nominations in the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category, but her absence at the Beverly Hilton Hotel meant she was not present when the winner was announced.

While her co-star Ariana Grande walked the red carpet, Erivo remained in London due to scheduling conflicts with her theatrical commitments. The category included strong competition from Rose Byrne, Kate Hudson, Chase Infiniti, Amanda Seyfried, and Emma Stone.​

Erivo is starring in a one-woman stage adaptation of Bram Stoker's classic horror novel at the Noël Coward Theatre, where she plays all 23 characters, including Count Dracula himself, according to Cosmopolitan.

The production, adapted and directed by Kip Williams, begins previews on February 4 and runs through May 31, 2026. Producers confirmed that Erivo is "deep in production" on the show, making it impossible for her to travel to Los Angeles for the ceremony.​

The ambitious theatrical project marks Erivo's return to the West End after more than a decade. She previously earned acclaim as Celie in the 2015 revival of "The Color Purple," a performance that helped launch her Tony Award-winning Broadway career. The "Dracula" production comes from the same Australian creative team behind the recent West End and Broadway success of "The Picture of Dorian Gray,"​ Elle reported.​

Despite missing the ceremony, Erivo had expressed gratitude for her nomination before the event. "This is a beautiful, beautiful surprise," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "To be nominated twice with this movie is really special. I think that's a testament to the work of Jon Chu and every single other person who has touched this set."

The actress acknowledged the whirlwind experience of the "Wicked" franchise, which earned five total nominations at this year's Globes, including recognition for Grande in the supporting actress category.​

Erivo's absence highlights her commitment to the stage production, which she described as both terrifying and exciting. In a recent interview, she admitted being "petrified" but also excited about the challenge of portraying 23 distinct characters in a single performance. The production features a mix of classical, contemporary, and club music, with Erivo performing one song composed specifically for the show.​

The scheduling conflict represents a significant choice for the triple-threat performer, who has balanced major film roles with stage work throughout her career.

While she missed the opportunity to potentially accept a Golden Globe in person, her dedication to the demanding theatrical role demonstrates her ongoing commitment to live performance alongside her successful film career, as per Variety.