Noah Wyle won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held Sunday night for his performance in the hit medical drama "The Pitt."

The 54-year-old actor received the award from presenters Priyanka Chopra and Lalisa Manoban of Blackpink during the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. This marks Wyle's first Golden Globe win after three previous nominations for his iconic role as Dr. John Carter in "ER" between 1997 and 1999.​

Wyle competed against a strong field of nominees, including Sterling K. Brown for "Paradise," Diego Luna for "Andor," Gary Oldman for "Slow Horses," Mark Ruffalo for "Task," and Adam Scott for "Severance," according to Yahoo News.

In his acceptance speech, Wyle expressed gratitude for his decades-long career, stating he didn't know "how to say all my gratitude from 54 years in 60 seconds." He thanked his fellow nominees and credited his upbringing in a family that valued art, curiosity, and service.​

The actor made special mention of the show's executives at HBO Max, including Casey Bloys, Sarah Aubrey, and Joey Chavez, as well as his producing partners John Wells and R. Scott Gemmill, his former collaborators from "ER." Wyle also paid tribute to healthcare workers worldwide, a gesture he has made consistently throughout awards season, Esquire reported.​

In a touching moment, Wyle concluded his speech with a birthday message to his wife, Sara Wells, who was celebrating her birthday on the night of the ceremony. "Lastly, to my beautiful wife, Sara, happy birthday. I hope you're enjoying your celebration," he said.​

"The Pitt" premiered on HBO Max in January 2025 and follows Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, the chief attending physician at the emergency room of Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. The series is filmed in real-time, with each episode covering one hour of a 15-hour shift. Season 2 premiered on January 8, 2026, and the show has already been renewed for a third season, as per TV Insider.​

Wyle's Golden Globe victory adds to his recent accolades, which include winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in September and a Critics' Choice Award earlier in January. The series itself has received widespread acclaim, winning five Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series.​