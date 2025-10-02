Taylor Swift doesn't sing in Spanish (yet), but she's debuting her new music with Latin-inspired lyrics. Literally. The title and entire visuals for her new album, *The Life of a Showgirl*, are presented in a dramatic, elegant, and vintage-musical-inspired font that has a proper name: *Gazzetta *.

The designer? Edwin Moreira , a Nicaraguan designer who happened to discover that his work now lives on on the cover of one of the year's most anticipated releases.

Yes, a typeface created in Central America now screams Taylor Swift globally. Without her or him ever crossing paths.

Edwin is a graphic designer specializing in typography. He was born in Nicaragua and is part of the movement that has been fighting for years to position Central American design on the international radar. His tool: letters. Not words. Letters.

She created Gazzetta with magazines in mind, stylish headlines, covers that demand attention without being aggressive. What she never imagined was that it would end up with the visual aesthetic of a singer who turns any graphic symbol into multimillion-dollar merch.

"I didn't even know they'd used it," Edwin confessed to outlets like Fast Company and Article 66 . He found out because a Swiftie friend recognized it and messaged him. The source? It's used in the official artwork for The Life of a Showgirl . Album title, credits, visuals.

And Taylor Swift? Did she send you a DM?

Spoiler: No. Edwin isn't directly signed to Taylor, nor did he participate in the album's art direction. But Swift's creative team chose his font from among thousands. Just as she chose pink for Lover or woodland for Folklore , she chose this typeface for her showgirl era.

And that matters. Because in the Taylor Swift universe, nothing is chosen at random.

Gazzetta doesn't just have style. It has history. And now it has fandom.

Why did they choose it? Because Gazzetta is condensed, sophisticated, sensual, and modern. It has curves, weight, and glamour. The font was published by the independent TipoType collective , and is now associated with a global star who turns everything she touches into gold. Or pink vinyl, whatever.