On the eve of what could be the most consequential day of his life, Sean "Diddy" Combs submitted a letter to U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, asking for mercy ahead of his federal sentencing scheduled for Friday morning in Manhattan.

Convicted in July of transporting women for prostitution, the music mogul faces up to 11 years in prison, according to prosecutors. Diddy's legal team, however, is pushing for a much lighter 14-month sentence, arguing that he has already served significant time and undergone deep personal transformation behind bars.

The letter, submitted just hours before sentencing to which ENSTAR had access, offers a window into the mind of a man who once commanded the global entertainment industry—and who now says he's been "reborn."

Here are 10 of the most shocking and emotionally loaded sentences from Diddy's personal plea to the judge:

"The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn." "There have been days I thought I'd be better off dead." "I was dead wrong for putting my hands on the woman that I loved." "I relive the moment I assaulted Cassie every day—it haunts me." "My downfall was rooted in my selfishness." "I have no one to blame for my situation but myself." "I'm not asking for forgiveness—I'm asking for a chance to prove I've changed." "Rather than make an example of me, make me an example of what redemption looks like." "If you let me go home to my family, I won't let you down." "I am no longer running from my mistakes."

The letter—emotional, self-flagellating, and clearly strategic—was met with sharp opposition from the prosecution and victims. Cassie Ventura, his former partner and accuser, submitted her own statement this week, calling Combs a manipulative predator who "weaponized love and power."

Judge Subramanian, who denied Combs' recent motion to overturn the conviction, will now weigh these conflicting accounts and decide whether the man once known as Puff Daddy walks out in a year—or not for over a decade.

Court is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Friday.