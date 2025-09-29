A former guest at parties hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs is speaking out as the rapper prepares for sentencing next week.

Combs is expected to be at court on Oct. 3, where a judge will determine his sentence a result of his July conviction for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

The former Bad Boy Records mogul was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Precious Muir, a former Playboy Bunny, stressed the importance of acknowledging all experiences surrounding Combs. Speaking to The Mirror US, she said, "I think it's super important that we don't forget that just because one experience with an individual was positive, does not disregard other people's experiences that were bad."

She added, "Like, because they were that way with you doesn't mean they're not that way. It's just they showed you what they wanted you to see."

Prison Education Program Draws Attention

While serving time at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, Combs has launched an educational program called Free Game with Diddy.

The six-week course covers entrepreneurship, business, personal development, and technology, including AI.

According to another report by The Mirror, court filings show that some discussion questions connect historical events to leadership and decision-making, such as "What lessons can we apply from the process Kennedy employed during the Cuban missile crisis?" and "How do culture and history shape decision making in a situation such as the Challenger launch?"

As reported by TMZ, inmates have praised the program for fostering community and motivation. One participant noted it helped them "cook and pray together," while another said it inspired them to "go harder at my health journey."

#TSRExclusive: The Shade Room obtained a copy of the character statement Yung Miami wrote to the judge in Diddy’s case ahead of his Oct 3rd sentencing. ✍🏾: #TSRStaffSTx pic.twitter.com/oD3kSm9aU7 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) September 23, 2025

A June internal review rated Combs as "excellent" in his tutoring role.

The program has attracted attention online, with mixed reactions. Some social media users called it commendable, suggesting he should continue, while others argued it reflected an attempt to reduce his sentence.

Combs' legal team is requesting a 14-month sentence, while prosecutors are seeking a longer term. The rapper maintains his innocence, denying all allegations of wrongdoing.