Sean "Diddy" Combs will learn his fate when a federal judge hands down his sentence after a high-profile trial that ended with the hip-hop mogul being convicted of two counts of transportation for prostitution.

According to BBC, the 55-year-old music executive, who was acquitted in July of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, faces up to 20 years in prison. Each count carries a maximum penalty of 10 years. Federal prosecutors are recommending 11 years and three months, while his defense team is urging the court to impose a far lighter sentence.

In a surprising development, two medical professionals are expected to take the stand during Friday's proceedings, according to reports from TMZ. One of them, Columbia University psychiatrist Dr. Kreuger, has reportedly evaluated Combs and concluded that the star is "in complete control of his sexual urges and behavior."

The doctors' testimony is expected to address Combs' sexual history, which prosecutors argued was central to the government's case. The medical team has reportedly categorized only about 15% of his sexual encounters as what they called "freak offs," a term that surfaced repeatedly during the trial. "Accurate given the number of partners Mr. Combs had," Dr. Kreuger allegedly stated in his assessment.

The upcoming testimony follows a flood of emotional letters submitted to the court by Combs' family and close associates, many of whom are pleading for leniency. Six of his children, his mother, and former partners Gina Huynh and rapper Yung Miami were among those who sent letters in support.

According to AllHipHop, Yung Miami, who has publicly defended her relationship with Combs, described him as "a man of God" who has made serious efforts to change his life. "He made the choice to check himself into anger management, start therapy, and commit to physical healing," she wrote. "He didn't do it for show—he did it because he wanted to grow and to become a better person. In my personal experience, Sean is not a danger or a threat to the community."

The court will weigh those appeals against the prosecution's argument that Combs used his power and wealth to exploit others for years.

Combs' sentencing is scheduled for Friday in federal court in New York.