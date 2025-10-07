In a tense court hearing on Monday, October 6, Denise Richards' cousin, Kathleen McAllister, gave powerful testimony accusing Aaron Phypers of choking the actress.

McAllister, who worked alongside Phypers at his Malibu holistic healing center from 2017 to 2022, said she witnessed the disturbing incident firsthand.

According to PageSix, she described how Phypers allegedly pinned Richards against a concrete wall, choking her so hard that her head hit the wall, causing a concussion.

"He was choking her and her head slammed against the wall and caused a concussion," McAllister said. "She was just really upset, in pain, disoriented. I was concerned she could have died."

This testimony supports Richards' request for a permanent restraining order against her estranged husband, who she claims abused her repeatedly during their marriage.

McAllister also recounted another violent incident in early 2022 at Phypers' office bathroom. She said she heard "thrashing" and later found Richards injured after Phypers slammed her head into a toilet paper rack.

On another occasion, McAllister said Richards hid in the restroom to escape Phypers' terrorizing behavior.

Cousin Testifies to Denise Richards' Injury

The cousin recalled a particularly violent moment in January 2022 when Richards appeared with a black eye.

"I saw Aaron hit Denise and immediately she had a really bad black eye," McAllister stated, still shocked by what she witnessed.

McAllister described the couple's relationship as full of escalating abuse, fueled by alcohol and anger.

She also revealed that Phypers accused Richards of installing "listening devices" in his office, which further intensified the conflict, according to US Magazine.

The cousin expressed fear for both her and Richards' safety, saying Phypers threatened to kill them if they spoke out. "He just would be raging and threatening that if we told anybody, he'd kill us all," McAllister said.

Phypers has denied all allegations of abuse. In a statement, he called the claims "completely false and deeply hurtful," adding that he has always treated Richards with "love, patience, and respect." He also labeled the accusations as "harmful and baseless."

Richards was granted a temporary restraining order against Phypers in July after filing for divorce earlier that month.

She has accused him of frequent violent choking, slapping, and squeezing during their six-year marriage.

The court proceedings are expected to continue through Wednesday, October 8, as both Richards and Phypers face off over their bitter legal battle.