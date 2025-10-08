Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez drew attention and divided opinion Sunday night after a close and seemingly intimate moment at the premiere of their new film, "Kiss of the Spider Woman," where Affleck is credited as a producer and Lopez stars.

As per The Atlanta Black Star, the brief encounter, captured by multiple photographers and shared widely on social media, shows Affleck approaching Lopez as she was doing an interview on the red carpet. Lopez turned toward Affleck with a bright smile and said, "You're here!" Affleck then asked for a photograph together. The two posed for pictures and exchanged what some onlookers called a "cheeky embrace" before the interaction ended without an apparent kiss.

Photos and video angles prompted a flurry of online commentary. Some viewers read a nostalgic, affectionate tone into the exchange, saying the pair still harbor strong feelings for one another despite their divorce earlier this year.

"Their body language says it all and she still loves him," one commenter wrote. Others described the moment as tense, saying Affleck appeared agitated and Lopez seemed to be managing the situation calmly.

Lopez, 56, was promoting the film in New York ahead of its wide release Oct. 10 and was asked about Affleck earlier in the day during an appearance on NBC's "Today." When host Craig Melvin referenced her ex-husband and their recently finalized divorce, Lopez cut him off with a smile and redirected the conversation. She later acknowledged Affleck's role in getting the movie made, saying, "If it wasn't for Ben, the movie wouldn't have gotten made. And I will always give him that credit."

Affleck and Lopez rekindled their relationship nearly two decades after calling off an engagement in 2003, marrying in Las Vegas before separating again in 2024. Their divorce was finalized in January. The pair's high-profile rekindling and second split have continued to draw tabloid attention and scrutiny from fans and media alike.

jlo and ben affleck on their honeymoon, like a scene from a romantic movie 🥹 pic.twitter.com/6i0ntQN5dn — maria (@lopezcult) August 28, 2022

Reactions online ranged from sympathetic to critical. Some followers felt Lopez was unfairly put on the spot by interviewers probing about her personal life during professional appearances. "I love Craig, but why? It was unnecessary and inappropriate," one social media user wrote. Others defended the line of questioning as part of a journalist's job.

Lopez, who moved into the spotlight as a dancer on "In Living Color" and later launched a recording career with 1999's "On the 6," told "CBS Sunday Morning" last month that the divorce changed her for the better. "It was the best thing that ever happened to me," she said, adding that the experience helped her grow.

"Kiss of the Spider Woman" gives Lopez a chance to showcase singing, dancing and acting in a high-profile project, and reviewers will soon weigh in as audiences see the film.