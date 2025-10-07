Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shared the spotlight once again — this time as friendly exes — at the New York City premiere of "Kiss of the Spider Woman" on Monday, October 6.

It marked their first public appearance together since finalizing their divorce earlier this year.

Lopez, 56, stars in the new musical film, while Affleck, 53, serves as an executive producer through his company Artist Equity, which he co-founded with longtime friend Matt Damon.

The two surprised fans when they appeared side by side on the red carpet, smiling and chatting as photographers captured the moment.

For the premiere, Lopez wore a sculptural white gown from Harris Reed's spring 2026 collection, her hair pinned back to highlight the statement design, People reported.

Affleck kept it classic in a navy blue suit and white shirt. The pair appeared relaxed and at ease, exchanging a few laughs before heading inside for the screening.

Before the film began, Lopez took a moment to acknowledge Affleck's role in bringing the project to life.

"Thank you so much, thank you everybody for being here tonight. Thank you, Ben — this movie wouldn't have been made without Ben and without Artist Equity," she told the crowd.

She later added, "I read the script in bed and was floored. I get to sing, I get to dance, I get to act — I get to be an old-time Hollywood movie star."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Maintain Respect After Split

Affleck also spoke to reporters at the event, praising his ex-wife's performance. "She worked enormously hard," he said.

"You get to see all of her many gifts — she really does it all in this movie."

According to US Magazine, the actor and filmmaker shared that supporting creative risks was a major goal of his company, explaining, "We want to bet on great artists and give them the chance to show the world how magnificent they are."

The former couple's reunion comes months after their divorce was finalized in February 2025.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their early 2000s romance in 2021 and married the following year, but separated in 2024, citing irreconcilable differences.

Despite their split, both have spoken openly about maintaining mutual respect.

Earlier this week, Lopez reflected on the emotional time she faced while filming the musical. "It was a really tough time," she said in an interview.

"Every moment on set, I was so happy, and then back home, it was not great. But you get through it, and it helped me grow in ways I needed to."

"Kiss of the Spider Woman," directed by Bill Condon and co-produced by Artist Equity, hits theaters on October 10.