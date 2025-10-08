Channing Tatum is setting the record straight: he says he was not roommates with Jax Taylor, despite the reality star's repeated claims.

During an interview on "Andy Cohen Live" this week, the "Magic Mike" actor firmly denied ever living with the "Vanderpump" Rules alum when both were starting out as models in New York City.

"Absolutely not," Tatum, 45, said when asked directly by host Andy Cohen. "I don't think I ever roommated with him."

According to PageSix, Jax Taylor — whose real name is Jason Cauchi — has often told the story that he and Tatum shared a model apartment back in 2002.

Most recently, he repeated the claim in a 2023 interview with Rolling Stone, saying they lived together in a small room with bunk beds along with other young models.

Tatum, however, doesn't recall any of that.

"I did live in a model house, but I don't remember him," Tatum added. "I'd have to see a picture of the guy."

After Cohen showed him photos of Taylor, Tatum still didn't recognize him. "All models kinda look the same. He's a good-looking guy," he said, adding, "Maybe, I guess? But I don't think so."

Channing Tatum set the record straight over ‘Vanderpump Rules’ alum Jax Taylor’s previous claim that they were one-time roommates at the beginning of their careers in New York City. https://t.co/SPTCilEyhq pic.twitter.com/mvVmpvf3uo — E! News (@enews) October 8, 2025

Channing Tatum Recalls Fight in Model House

Tatum also shared that his time in the model house was short-lived — he got kicked out after a fight with another roommate. Still, he didn't link any of those memories to Taylor.

Taylor first made the claim back in 2013 during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," saying Tatum was his first roommate when he moved to New York to pursue modeling, People reported..

According to Taylor, the agency-provided housing was similar to dorm rooms, with bunk beds and shared bathrooms.

"He was one of six guys in our room," Taylor told sources. He also said Tatum left soon after landing a Mountain Dew commercial — a turning point that led to his big-screen debut in "She's the Man" with Amanda Bynes.

Despite Tatum's clear denial, Taylor has not responded to the actor's comments.

While the memory gap may simply be due to the fast-paced, shared-living nature of model apartments, Tatum seemed confident in his recollection — or lack of it.

"I don't think I ever roommated with him," he repeated. "But maybe. I don't know."