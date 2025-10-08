Channing Tatum is back, and yes, he's naked again. But this time it's not Magic Mike money moves. It's Roofman, a deliriously fun true-crime romantic comedy that might just be the weirdest thing you'll see this year.

He stars alongside Kirsten Dunst, and their chemistry is pure chaos: think bubble baths, toy aisles, and emotional whiplash all rolled into one. The film tells the story of Jeffrey Manchester, a real-life criminal from North Carolina who gained notoriety in the early 2000s for breaking into McDonald's restaurants through their rooftops.

A former Army Reserve sergeant, Manchester used his training to slip into fast food chains after closing, stealing cash and food without ever harming anyone. When he was finally caught and sentenced to 45 years, he escaped prison by squeezing through an air vent. His next hiding spot? A Toys "R" Us. He lived inside the store's walls for months, eating from its snack aisle and riding kids' bikes around the aisles at night.

"I read the script in the bathtub, screaming at the pages," Tatum told Enstarz with a laugh. "I was like, 'This cannot be real!' But it was. And I knew right away I wanted to make it."

Dunst, who plays a fictionalized version of the detective who tracks Manchester down, confessed that her first impression was a mix of disbelief and nostalgia. "When I walked into that recreated Toys 'R' Us, I almost cried. The neon, the toys, everything. It reminded me of when my oldest was little, when we didn't just click 'add to cart.' It was magic," she said.

Tatum jumped in with his own throwback. "I used to bribe my parents in strip malls," he joked. "'If I clean the car, can I get a Super Soaker?' You can't replace that kind of joy with a tracking number."

For the actor, Roofman is a passion project. He produced the film, working closely with director Derek Cianfrance (Blue Valentine) to shape the tone. "We didn't want to glorify a criminal," Tatum explained. "It's about what drives someone to hide from life. It's funny, it's desperate, it's weirdly human."

He also lost more than 40 pounds to recreate Manchester's silhouette.

And yes, about that naked scene: it's real. "He does admit that he thought it was going to be filmed differently, but as the professional that he is, he followed the director vision and it was a good idea, although he wonders if he jokes about it "now, maybe people are tired of seeing my butt. It's not running anymore, it's falling."

Dunst chimed in with a smile, saying the moment is part of the film's charm. "The audience expects chaos, and it delivers. But it also sneaks up on you emotionally. You're laughing one second, tearing up the next."

That blend of absurdity and sincerity is what makes Roofman so different. It's part true crime, part nostalgia trip, and part love story about two people whose lives intersect through bizarre circumstances.

Tatum calls it a "crime comedy with feelings." Dunst calls it "weird, wild, and kind of beautiful."

Whatever label you choose, Roofman is the kind of movie you talk about afterward, whether it's the Toys "R" Us flashbacks, the real-life burglar who hid among dolls and board games, or Channing Tatum's bathtub confession that started it all.

Roofman opens in theaters nationwide later this year. Bring popcorn. And maybe a towel.