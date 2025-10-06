Taylor Swift's new concert film "The Official Release Party of a Showgirl" topped the weekend box office, outpacing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's "The Smashing Machine."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Swift's movie, tied to her album "The Life of a Showgirl," pulled in $33 million across North America and another $13 million overseas.

The total, $46 million, gave her a commanding lead and an A+ audience score on CinemaScore.

AMC Theatres, which handled the event release, said audiences got more than a concert film. The 89-minute feature included the premiere of her video "The Fate of Ophelia," behind-the-scenes clips, lyric videos, and personal notes about her 12th album.

Regal and Cinemark also showed the film. Another title, "Grow," moved its release to avoid competing with Swift's audience draw.

Swift's box office victory adds to a year dominated by her music, her public appearances, and her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce which she announced on Instagram in August. It also proves her reach now extends far beyond streaming charts.

I hereby invite you to a *dazzling* soirée, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Oct 3 - Oct 5 only in cinemas! You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single “The Fate of Ophelia”, along with never before seen behind-the-scenes footage… pic.twitter.com/4gpA1Or2xT — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 19, 2025

Johnson's Tough Weekend

Johnson's "The Smashing Machine," directed by Benny Safdie and co-starring Emily Blunt, opened to $6 million – his lowest wide release debut, THR reported.

The film follows former MMA fighter Mark Kerr and earned a 15-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival. Critics praised Johnson's performance, calling it some of his strongest work.

In an August interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson said the role forced him into unfamiliar emotional territory.

"You have to be willing to tap into all the stuff that you've gone through," he said, admitting the project made him "anxious for the first time in a very, very long time."

Despite praise, the drama faced stiff competition from Swift's release and a fan base that turned the pop star's film into an event.

"The Official Release Party of a Showgirl" reinforces Swift's ability to command attention across media. What began as a musical celebration turned into a commercial win that outshone one of Hollywood's most bankable stars.