Kim Kardashian is living under near-constant protection and has tightened security across her homes and businesses after receiving a death threat she described as coming from "someone extremely close" to her, according to people familiar with the matter and previews for the upcoming seventh season of the Hulu show "The Kardashians."

In a trailer for the new season, Kardashian, 44, says she was contacted by private investigators who warned her that a hit had been placed on her. "I got a call from investigators. Someone extremely close to me put a hit out on my life," she says in the clip. She is shown speaking in a voiceover that says she is "terrified out of my mind," while sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner react with alarm.

People familiar with the situation told RadarOnline.com that Kardashian moved quickly to bolster security for herself and her four children, North, 12; Saint, 9; Chicago, 7; and Psalm, 6. The sources said she now has a full security detail around the clock, security personnel stationed at her residences and in her vehicles, and additional guards near the children's school.

"Kim hasn't taken any chances," one source said. "Her team screens everyone, even deliveries. She's not taking any chances, especially after everything she's survived."

Kardashian's concerns are rooted in a 2016 robbery in Paris in which she was bound and robbed at gunpoint. As reported by The New York Times, she has described that incident as one of the most traumatic experiences of her life. The upcoming season of "The Kardashians" will follow Kardashian's involvement in a recent French trial that led to convictions of several people accused in connection with that robbery.

Kardashian's statement after the Paris trial, issued to NBC News, said she was "deeply grateful to the French authorities for pursuing justice" and that the crime left a lasting impact on her and her family. In the trailer for the new season, family members express fear and unease, and the footage cuts to flashing sirens and apparent law-enforcement activity.

"Everyone's kind of on edge," Kendall Jenner says in the trailer, while Kylie Jenner is shown saying she heard footsteps in her room. Sources said the alleged threat left Kardashian "shaken" and made her question the people around her.

Representatives for Kardashian did not immediately respond to requests for comment late Monday. A spokesperson for Hulu declined to comment on the content of the show.

Security experts noted that high-profile individuals who receive threats often respond by increasing both visible and covert protections, including hiring vetted private security teams, hardening residence access, and coordinating with local law enforcement as necessary.

Kardashian's public life and business ventures — from her cosmetics lines to apparel and other enterprises — make her a frequent target of fan scrutiny and occasional public threats. The new season of "The Kardashians," debuting on Hulu, appears poised to showcase the family's reaction to the incident, as well as broader tensions among the siblings.