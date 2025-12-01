Former NFL star Rodney Harrison caused worry among fans on Sunday, November 30, after briefly losing his train of thought during NBC's "Football Night in America."

The moment happened just before the Washington Commanders faced the Denver Broncos, a game the Commanders later lost 27–26. Because it happened live on TV, viewers quickly noticed something was off.

The incident began when fellow analyst Jac Collinsworth asked Harrison for his thoughts on Washington's defense.

According to US Magazine, Harrison started his answer with, "Yeah, I look at..." but suddenly stopped talking. After a long pause, he said softly, "I forgot the... I'm sorry."

When Collinsworth repeated the question, Harrison tried again, adding, "There's a lot of stuff going on, I'm sorry. They don't have a lot of discipline on the defensive side of the ball. That's it. I'm sorry, guys."

The short, awkward silence spread fast online. One viewer wrote, "@SNFonNBC needs to check on Rodney Harrison! He doesn't seem to be feeling well!"

Another asked, "What is going on with Rodney Harrison and why does he sound so off right now?"

A few people pointed out the freezing temperatures in Washington, DC, wondering if the cold could have affected him.

Rodney Harrison Returns on Peacock

Sports media outlets also took notice. Awful Announcing posted that there had been "some concern" about Harrison's well-being but added that NBC staff said he was fine and planned to appear on the postgame show, Complex reported.

Harrison later returned on Peacock without showing any further issues, which led some fans to guess he may have been distracted by a producer speaking into his earpiece.

As of Monday morning, Harrison has not commented on what happened, and NBC Sports has not released an official statement. Still, many fans were relieved to see him recover quickly and finish the night normally.

Harrison, now 52, has been part of NBC's NFL coverage since retiring from the league in 2009.

Before his TV career, he spent 15 seasons with the San Diego Chargers and New England Patriots.

Known for his tough playing style, he earned two Super Bowl rings and became one of the most versatile defensive backs in NFL history.

He later admitted he had been "young and immature" during his hardest-hitting years and said he now thinks more about player safety, especially as a father.