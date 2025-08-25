Houston Rockets forward Dorian Finney-Smith and longtime partner JazMyne Branch exchanged vows on August 23 at the D'Vine Grace Vineyard just outside Dallas, surrounded by 190 family members and friends.

The sun-dappled ceremony, held at the winery's rolling hills and vine-lined aisles, offered an intimate yet elegant setting for the NBA star and his bride to begin married life.

Branch walked down the aisle to Jennifer Hudson's rendition of "Giving Myself," escorted by close friends, as pale rose petals carpeted the path. The couple's aunt and uncle, Tanisha Upshaw and Anthony Upshaw, officiated the service, which began at 5:30 p.m., following a moment of silent blessing over the guests. K Scott Events' Krystal Scott coordinated every detail, from the pale blush florals to the crystal-lit trellises draped in sheer white fabric.

Branch expressed that the day reflected her deep appreciation for love and intimacy, sentiments that hold great meaning in her life. She reflected on the adventures she and Finney-Smith have shared and spoke of their commitment to facing the future side by side, no matter where life leads them.

Finney-Smith, who first met Branch during their time at the University of Florida, shared a similar perspective. He spoke about the admiration he feels for her ability to keep him grounded and encourage him to step outside his comfort zone. Looking ahead, he expressed his excitement about growing old together and bringing joy to her life.

The couple shares five children, who played key roles in the ceremony; two of their daughters scattered petals while their sons stood beside the officiants. Following the vows, guests moved to the vineyard's stone-faced courtyard for a cocktail hour featuring signature rosé spritzers and light hors d'oeuvres sourced from local Texas purveyors.

Dinner commenced under a canopy of twinkling bistro lights. A three-course menu showcased seasonal flavors: heirloom tomato gazpacho, seared Gulf Coast redfish with lemon-butter beurre blanc, and a decadent peach cobbler à la mode for dessert. "It was the perfect day. There weren't many people there, just our kids and two close friends, which meant so much to me," Branch added.

The reception concluded with a surprise fireworks display over the vineyard grounds. As guests toasted the newlyweds, Finney-Smith and Branch shared their first dance to Etta James's "At Last," their smiles illuminated by soft golden spotlights. Now, as they look ahead, the couple plans to deepen the bond they've nurtured over 11 years and continue their journey as partners in life and love.