Aaron Phypers has broken his silence following his arrest at a Los Angeles courthouse during a hearing with his estranged wife, Denise Richards.

The 53-year-old actor and wellness expert was taken into custody on October 17, 2025, just after both he and Richards testified in a hearing regarding her request to extend a restraining order.

According to a spokesperson for Phypers, he was later released on $200,000 bail.

"We have not seen the criminal complaint, but we believe it's based on the same false accusations Denise Richards has already made in the family law case," his rep told Us Weekly.

"We expect the evidence will show Mr. Phypers is innocent and will be acquitted."

Richards, 54, first filed for a temporary restraining order (TRO) earlier this year, accusing Phypers of domestic violence throughout their eight-year relationship.

Her court filings detailed a number of disturbing allegations, including claims that Phypers had choked, slapped, and threatened to kill her.

Phypers has denied all of the accusations, calling them "conjured up." In a statement from July, he said, "I have never physically or emotionally abused Denise — or anyone."

Aaron Phypers Appeared Shocked During Court House Arrest

Courtroom witnesses say Phypers appeared confused and surprised when officers arrested him at the courthouse. Denise reportedly stayed calm and continued talking to her legal team during the incident.

According to TheNews, Aaron's lawyer, Michael Finley, claimed that the arrest may have stemmed from an old warrant tied to the abuse claims. "Aaron fully cooperated and is confident the truth will come out," Finley said.

During the October 17 hearing, both Richards and Phypers gave testimony about their relationship.

Aaron's mother, Patricia Phypers, also testified, claiming she never witnessed her son being violent toward Denise.

She also alleged that Richards once threw a can opener at Aaron during an argument, though no charges were brought in that instance.

The judge has not yet ruled on whether to extend the restraining order. A follow-up hearing has been scheduled for November 7.

Richards and Phypers married in 2018 after dating for about a year. Their wedding was featured on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Richards was previously married to actor Charlie Sheen, with whom she shares two daughters. She also adopted a third daughter in 2011.