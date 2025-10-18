Aaron Phypers has made a new divorce demand, asking a Los Angeles family court to grant him half of Denise Richards' OnlyFans income as part of their ongoing divorce battle.

Court documents showed that Phypers claims that Richards earns between $200,000 and $300,000 per month from her subscription service and that he is entitled to half those proceeds because he took the photographs used on her page.​

Phypers filed the petition earlier this month, insisting he is "dead broke" and needs the funds to cover rent and utilities. According to his filing, he once had access to joint accounts holding "millions" while married, but Richards has since cut him off. He asserts that she controls the OnlyFans earnings derived from images to which he owns the copyright, and that those proceeds qualify as "joint earnings" rather than her separate property.​

The demand for OnlyFans money comes amid a heated divorce between the couple that began on July 7, when Phypers cited irreconcilable differences after six years of marriage. In his initial petition, he reported that he has had no income since closing his wellness company in 2024, and detailed the couple's estimated $105,000 monthly expenses, including $18,000 for rent and $25,000 on food and household supplies.​

Richards responded to the divorce filing on September 3, asking the court to terminate Phypers' ability to seek spousal support from her and to order him to pay her attorney's fees. She disputed the full scope of their community assets and listed the date of separation as "to be determined," contrary to Phypers' declaration of July 4.​

Beyond financial disputes, the couple is embroiled in allegations of domestic abuse and harassment. Richards obtained a temporary restraining order in July after accusing Phypers of physical violence throughout their marriage, including choking, slapping, and threatening to kill her while she recovered from cosmetic surgery. She alleges Phypers caused her multiple concussions and hacked her devices to download private messages.​

Phypers has vehemently denied all abuse allegations. He called the accusations "categorically untrue" and said Richards is playing a "vengeance playbook" copied from her split with Charlie Sheen six years ago. Phypers has also indicated his intention to call Richards' exes, including Sheen and Brandi Glanville, as witnesses at the next hearing.​

Richards is seeking to convert her temporary restraining order into a permanent one, asking the court to enforce a five-year ban preventing Phypers from coming within 100 yards of her. Meanwhile, Phypers continues to press his claim for spousal support and now half of Richards' lucrative OnlyFans earnings, setting the stage for another contentious hearing later this month.