Kayla Nicole stirred conversation during Super Bowl 2026 after appearing to take playful jabs at her ex-boyfriend Travis Kelce and his fiancée, Taylor Swift, in a star-packed commercial that aired during the big game on Sunday.

The influencer and podcaster appeared in a Super Bowl ad for the sports app Sleeper, which featured Tiffany Haddish and NBA star Ben Simmons as dramatic "emotional injury specialists" called "The Ex-communicators."

The commercial aired as the New England Patriots faced the Seattle Seahawks and quickly caught viewers' attention for its pointed humor and celebrity cameos.

The ad opened with Haddish asking, "Have you or someone you know been injured emotionally in a high-profile relationship?"

Simmons followed up with, "Are your exes snubbing you in commercials?" setting the tone for the sketch, PageSix reported.

Nicole then appeared on screen wearing a pink suit and was labeled as the "ex of a certain NFL player," a clear nod to her past relationship with Kelce.

"Don't get me started on these two," Nicole said with visible sass. "They have no idea what they're doing at all."

Her comments were aimed at the fictional service offered by Haddish and Simmons, but viewers quickly connected the joke to Kelce and Swift's highly publicized romance.

Kayla Nicole shades ex-boyfriend Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift in Super Bowl 2026 ad https://t.co/ZZ6aulmKzm pic.twitter.com/w7kQneLAei — Page Six (@PageSix) February 9, 2026

Kayla Nicole's Sleeper Commercial Pokes Fun

Nicole later added, "Simmons and Haddish promised me that they could put an end to this whole ex-girlfriend fiasco quickly," prompting Simmons to reply, "That doesn't sound right."

According to ENews, as Nicole tried different words like "rapidly" and "pronto," Simmons finally corrected her by saying, "I said swiftly!" The moment stood out as a clear wordplay reference to Swift, drawing laughs and online buzz.

The commercial also featured Offset, who joked about relationships, and Love Island alum Ace Greene, who warned viewers not to rely on the fake service.

The ad ended with Haddish reminding viewers that "picking the right love interest is hard," while Simmons shifted the focus back to Sleeper, encouraging fans to choose players wisely.

Nicole dated Kelce on and off from 2017 to 2022 and has spoken openly about the challenges of being tied to his name after their breakup.

Kelce began dating Swift in 2023, and the two got engaged two years later. They are expected to marry this summer.