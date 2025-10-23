NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said on Wednesday that the league will not reconsider its decision to have artist Bad Bunny headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show, putting to rest speculation about whether the choice would change amid ongoing criticism.

The announcement came during a press conference following the NFL's annual fall owners meeting in New York.

Goodell defended the selection by emphasizing Bad Bunny's status as one of the world's most popular entertainers. The Puerto Rican artist, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is a three-time Grammy Award winner and ranks among the most-streamed artists globally. According to Goodell, the decision was carefully considered and aligns with the league's goals for entertainment value at its most prestigious event.

The commissioner acknowledged that halftime show selections frequently generate backlash and criticism, particularly given the massive and diverse audience that watches the Super Bowl. "I'm not sure we've ever selected an artist where we didn't have some blowback or criticism," Goodell said. "It's pretty hard to do when you have literally hundreds of millions of people that are watching."

Bad Bunny's announcement as the Super Bowl LX performer last month triggered significant opposition from conservative commentators and political figures. The backlash intensified following revelations that Bad Bunny had excluded the continental United States from his recent world tour, citing concerns about immigration enforcement targeting his concert venues. He has been vocal in his opposition to President Donald Trump's immigration policies and continues to perform primarily in Spanish.

President Trump criticized the NFL's choice during an appearance on Newsmax, calling it "absolutely ridiculous" while also stating he was unfamiliar with Bad Bunny. Some conservative groups have organized counterprogramming efforts, though Goodell expressed confidence that the main halftime show would succeed regardless of opposition.

Goodell emphasized his belief that Bad Bunny comprehends the significance of the platform and predicted the performance would create an exciting and unifying moment for viewers. He noted that while other performers may join Bad Bunny during the show, as is customary with halftime presentations, the artist will remain the headline performer.

The Super Bowl LX halftime show is being produced by Roc Nation, the entertainment company founded by Jay-Z. The event takes place February 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers.