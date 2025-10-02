A top adviser to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents will be on site when Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny headlines the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show next February.

Corey Lewandowski, who served as Donald Trump's 2016 campaign manager and now advises DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, made the revelation during an appearance on Benny Johnson's podcast this week.

Super Bowl LX is scheduled for February 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, and will air on NBC as part of Sunday Night Football. Apple Music is sponsoring the Halftime Show, which marks the Puerto Rican star's only confirmed U.S. performance for 2026 amid his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour that otherwise excludes U.S. dates.

Lewandowski's comments highlight the administration's tougher stance on immigration enforcement compared to previous policies. He described the directive as coming straight from the president and framed ICE's presence as essential to "ensure the safety of Americans." A DHS spokesperson declined to comment on specific enforcement plans but reiterated that there is "no safe haven for violent criminal illegal aliens in the United States" when asked by The Independent.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has publicly raised concerns about ICE raids in the past. In an interview with i-D magazine, he said one reason he omitted U.S. dates from his tour was fear that "f***ing ICE could be outside [my concert]," a sentiment he voiced after witnessing enforcement actions in Puerto Rico. Despite those concerns, he celebrated his Super Bowl selection as a tribute to his community, stating, "This is for my people, my culture, and our history" when the NFL announced him as the headliner.

Reactions to Lewandowski's announcement have been swift. Conservative commentators criticized the NFL for choosing an artist perceived as critical of America, with some labeling Bad Bunny a "Massive Trump hater" and calling for his replacement. On the other side, advocates for immigrant rights view the prospect of ICE agents at a major cultural event as an example of overreach and a deterrent to Latino fans.

As anticipation builds for Super Bowl LX, the intersection of entertainment and immigration policy has reignited debates about enforcement priorities and the rights of attendees, particularly within Latino communities who make up a significant portion of Bad Bunny's fan base.