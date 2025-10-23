Kim Kardashian shocked attendees at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles when she showed up in a nude Maison Margiela couture dress that totally covered her face. The reality star's insiders described the dramatic outfit as "a metaphor for how she was used, gagged, and gaslighted" by her former husband, rapper Kanye West.

A Kardashian source revealed to RadarOnline that the dress had a special emotional significance. "After Kanye, Kim has fought to reclaim her image. But every time she covers up, people see his shadow. That mask – the panic, the helplessness – said everything she never could about him," said the insider.

Kardashian and West split in 2022 after seven years of marriage amid allegations of controlling behavior.

Online fans, as per Elle, were quick to make comparisons with her faceless appearance and her masked black Balenciaga look at the 2021 Met Gala — an outfit said to have been styled at West's behest.

At the gala, Kardashian's seeming struggle behind the mask became a concern. Lipreader Nicola Hickling, who examined event video, reported her observations to the source. Hickling described, "Using advanced video enhancement software, I analyzed the footage frame by frame and isolated Kim Kardashian's speech patterns beneath her mask, allowing me to confidently determine what she said to her assistant."

In Hickling's account, Kardashian seemed upset. "Don't let go, I can't see a thing," Kardashian allegedly begged. Hickling then said her assistant replied reassuringly, "Don't worry, I've got you. I'll lead you, just hold onto my hand."

Fans on social media posited that the visible discomfort was a sign of the emotional distress of her previous marriage. "You can still see the Kanye in her," wrote one of her X commenters, mirroring a sentiment that West's presence continues to haunt the actress.

Kardashian soon broke the tension by poking fun about her appearance on Instagram, posting a tongue-in-cheek question to makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, "Mario, do I look okay? The make-up?" and him laughing and responding, "Your make-up looks amazing, yes."