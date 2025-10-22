Rapper Kanye West has returned his sprawling Wyoming estate to its original owners for the same $14 million he paid six years ago.

The transfer of Bighorn Mountain Ranch, a 6,713-acre property near Greybull, was notarized on September 17 by West's wife, Bianca Censori, acting on his behalf.​

West acquired the ranch in November 2019 from the Flitner family as part of a dual-property purchase that also included Monster Lake Ranch near Cody. He envisioned using the land to support housing initiatives and creative retreats after his split from reality star Kim Kardashian. Those plans never fully materialized, and the estate gradually fell into disrepair amid West's personal and professional upheavals, including his widely publicized controversies in 2022.

Last year, West listed Bighorn Mountain Ranch for $12 million, a $2 million discount from his purchase price, but failed to secure a buyer. With rumors of financial strain swirling around the rapper, he opted to return the property to Greg and Pam Flitner, the couple who originally sold the ranch to him. Though West marketed the land as an innovative project hub, local accounts describe neglected cabins, overgrown pastures, and crumbling outbuildings when the Flitners reacquired the estate.​

Pam Flitner, who spoke to Cowboy State Daily after the sale, noted that while structures suffered from neglect, West did not demolish any buildings. "Unlike Monster Ranch, he did not knock down any of the structures. They may need a little TLC, but they're all solid," she said. Greg Flitner added that many considered West to be a focused individual and that the family bore no ill will. "We can't blame him for purchasing it and trying to achieve something beneficial for himself," he commented.​

Bighorn Mountain Ranch features rolling grass-covered hills, deep tree-lined canyons, and several lodges and cabins set beside winding creeks. When West first bought the land, he spoke of constructing futuristic domes to combat homelessness and hosting Sunday Service gatherings onsite. He referred to the property as his "therapy ranch," crediting it with providing peace amid public scrutiny.

West still owns Monster Lake Ranch, which he purchased for $8 million in September 2019 and later listed for $11 million. That estate remains on the market. The sale of Bighorn Mountain Ranch marks the end of West's second Wyoming chapter, returning his vision farm to the Flitner family and closing a property deal that began with ambition and ended in restoration of the family's heritage.