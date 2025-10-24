Johnny Depp is officially stepping back into the Hollywood spotlight with a major new role.

The 62-year-old actor is set to star in "Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol," a dark reimagining of Charles Dickens' classic holiday story.

The Paramount Pictures film is scheduled to hit theaters on November 13, 2026, marking Depp's first big-budget studio project since his long and highly publicized legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Directed by Ti West—known for horror hits like X and Pearl—the film will bring a thrilling and haunting twist to the familiar tale.

According to Deadline, the story "follows one man's supernatural journey to face his past, present, and future and fight for a second chance."

Depp will take on the lead role of Ebenezer Scrooge, with "To Leslie" star Andrea Riseborough joining the cast, People reported.

This project represents a major comeback for Depp, whose Hollywood career slowed after years of court battles and public scrutiny surrounding his relationship with Heard.

The former couple married in 2015 and split just 15 months later.

Johnny Depp Starring in French Drama 'Jeanne du Barry'

In 2019, Depp sued Heard for defamation over her "Washington Post" op-ed about domestic violence.

After a six-week televised trial watched by millions, a jury ruled mostly in Depp's favor in 2022. Heard later agreed to pay him $1 million in a settlement, which Depp donated to charity.

Since the trial, Depp has focused on smaller, independent projects and his passion for art and music.

He recently starred in the French drama "Jeanne du Barry" and directed "Modi," a biographical film about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani starring Al Pacino and Stephen Graham.

"Modi" is set for US release on November 7. Depp also wrapped filming on "Day Drinker," a thriller co-starring Penélope Cruz.

A source close to the actor told TMZ that it's been "a very busy year with a lot more exciting projects on the horizon," adding that Depp is thrilled to take on another iconic role.