Sophie Turner may have a new man in her life, and it's none other than Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, the "Game of Thrones" star, 29, recently went on a secret date with the 48-year-old musician.

The rumored outing took place just a week after Turner's on-and-off relationship with British aristocrat Peregrine "Perry" Pearson came to an end in late September.

Sources claimed Turner and Pearson had been seen arguing at a high-society wedding before officially calling it quits.

"They were bickering and arguing between feverish snogs on the dance floor," one insider said, PageSix reported. A week later, Turner was reportedly spotted out with Martin.

Neither Turner's nor Martin's representatives have commented on the dating rumors.

The possible connection comes at a busy time for both stars. Turner's split from Pearson marked the end of a year-long romance that began in October 2023, just one month after her ex-husband Joe Jonas filed for divorce following four years of marriage.

The actress and Jonas share two daughters: Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3.

Sophie Turner and Chris Martin are dating after Joe Jonas, Dakota Johnson splits: report https://t.co/7MSK01TAjG pic.twitter.com/QpuAAij22x — New York Post (@nypost) October 26, 2025

Fans Buzz Over Sophie Turner and Chris Martin Rumors

Turner and Pearson had briefly separated in April, sparking speculation when she unfollowed him on Instagram and posted a cryptic story reading "tutto passa," or "everything passes."

They rekindled their relationship over the summer, attending Glastonbury together, but the reunion didn't last.

Martin, meanwhile, ended his nearly eight-year relationship with actress Dakota Johnson, 36, earlier this year.

The Fix You singer was previously married to actress Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom he shares two children, Apple, 21, and Moses, 19.

Interestingly, Turner has long been a fan of Martin and Coldplay. In 2020, her then-husband Joe Jonas surprised her with a birthday video message from the British singer on his Cup of Joe series.

"It's Chris from Coldplay," Martin said in the clip, wishing her a happy birthday and sending his love.

According to US Magazine, Turner covered her face in shock and laughed, exclaiming, "It's Chris Martin!" before telling Jonas, "I'm not going to cry on camera."

While neither star has confirmed the rumored date, fans online have been quick to react to the unexpected pairing.