Sophie Turner has opened up about one of the most uncomfortable moments of her career — and it wasn't dealing with insects.

The "Game of Thrones" star admitted that kissing her longtime friend and co-star Kit Harington for their upcoming film "The Dreadful" was far worse than filming a scene with cockroaches.

Speaking on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," the 29-year-old actress didn't hold back. "I have to be honest. It was bad," Turner said, calling the on-screen kiss "vile" and recalling how both she and Harington struggled to get through it.

According to PageSix, Turner explained that she was the one who brought Harington into the gothic horror project. As a producer, she immediately thought of him for the role.

After sending him the script, Harington agreed but warned her, "This is gonna be really f—ing weird."

At first, Turner didn't understand what he meant. But as she read further, she realized the script called for several intimate scenes between their characters.

That posed a unique problem for the actors, who had spent eight years playing half-siblings Sansa Stark and Jon Snow on HBO's "Game of Thrones." "I was like, 'Oh shoot. That's my brother,'" Turner recalled.

Still, the script was strong enough that they both decided it was worth moving forward.

Here's why Sophie Turner says she and her former "Game of Thrones" co-star Kit Harington were "genuinely gagging and retching" on the set of their new movie “The Dreadful.” pic.twitter.com/oXp8Geojri — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) August 18, 2025

Awkward Kiss Leaves Sophie Turner and Kit Harington Retching

When it came time to film their first kiss, the discomfort was impossible to ignore. Turner revealed that she and Harington were both "retching" during the scene.

"We put it out of our minds, and then we get on set and it's the first kissing scene, and we are both retching. Like, really, it is vile. It was the worst," she said, describing the experience as a career low, DailyMail reported.

The pair's bond made the moment even more awkward. Though Turner and Harington have publicly joked for years about their "Game of Thrones" sibling dynamic, acting out romance onscreen tested their professionalism in unexpected ways.

Turner compared the situation to her previous work, even suggesting the cockroach scene she once filmed was easier to handle than locking lips with Harington.

Despite the challenges, both actors stayed committed to the project, determined not to let personal discomfort overshadow the film.

"The Dreadful," set in the 15th century during the Wars of the Roses, follows Anne, played by Turner, and her mother-in-law Morwen (Marcia Gay Harden).

Their isolated lives are disrupted when a man from their past, portrayed by Harington, reappears.