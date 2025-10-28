Johnny Depp's Hollywood comeback has reignited a fierce debate over redemption, reputation, and accountability.

It​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is said that the 62-year-old actor is very close to signing a deal with Paramount Pictures to be the lead of "Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol, playing the character of Ebenezer Scrooge, according to Deadline. It is the first time since the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard that Depp has been associated with a major studio film.

Radar Online has revealed that the film directed by Ti West will present the classic tale of Charles Dickens in a dark, gothic way with the help of co-star Andrea Riseborough.

The work, which has a planned release date of November 2026, is intended to be the turning point of Depp's comeback to the big screen of mainstream ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌cinema.

But some in Hollywood say the move sends the wrong message.

"It's disgraceful," one industry insider told the outlet, calling the casting "a deliberate attempt to see if audiences are ready to forgive him."

Critics argue that putting Depp in the role of Scrooge, a man forced to confront his moral failings, is symbolic of a larger Hollywood experiment in public forgiveness.

Others view the move as "tone-deaf," especially given that the Dickens character's redemption arc mirrors Depp's own troubled narrative.

One film source said the choice feels "like Hollywood turning something painful into entertainment."

The actor's supporters, however, see the casting as fitting. Fans online said Depp's eccentric and damaged persona aligns with Scrooge's complexity. "He's magnetic, just like the character," one supporter wrote on X.

Fallout From the Heard Trial

Depp's defamation trial against Heard left deep divisions among the public.

Though he was awarded $10.35 million in damages and Heard received $2 million in her countersuit, reactions to the verdict were split. Many saw the ruling as a triumph for Depp, while others criticized it as "a win for celebrity over accountability."

As​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ a result, Depp's filmography has been predominantly indie titles like Minamata and Jeanne du Barry, which was the opening film of last year's Cannes Film Festival. In 2018, Depp made his last big studio film appearance in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, after which he was let go from the franchise.

It is still whispered around Hollywood that, sooner or later, Depp would be back on the big ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌screen.

"Regardless of how people feel about him, Johnny is still one of the biggest box-office draws of his era," a source close to the production told Radar.

The same insider admitted the move is "a gamble," but one that "Hollywood thrives on," noting that comeback stories often serve the business as much as the artist.

Still, many critics say the studio's decision prioritizes profit over accountability. One source called the project "a test of public forgiveness," suggesting that if audiences embrace Depp again, "more offers will follow."

Pirates Comeback Sealed

As the A Christmas Carol backlash unfolds, Depp is also preparing to reclaim his most famous role. Multiple sources tell Rob Shuter on his Substack that the actor has officially signed a deal to return as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney's next Pirates of the Caribbean film.

"It's signed, sealed, and happening," one production insider said. "Johnny's back with Disney." Producer Jerry Bruckheimer reportedly played a key role in mending fences, convincing both sides that "the time and the story were finally right."

According to the insider, Depp loved the new script, which "has that classic Pirates energy with a redemptive twist." The film, expected to start shooting in early 2026, will introduce new characters while keeping Sparrow at the center.

"Fans spoke, Disney listened," a studio executive said. "There's no Pirates without Jack."

One friend close to the actor. "He never stopped being the captain. He just needed the winds to change."