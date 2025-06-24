After two years away from acting, Amber Heard is making a return to the stage. The 39-year-old actress has joined the cast of "Spirit of the People," a new play by "Slave Play" writer Jeremy O. Harris.

The production will be featured at the 2025 Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts, running from July 17 to August 3.

Heard will star alongside "13 Reasons Why" actor Brandon Flynn and Lío Mehiel from Sundance's "Mutt."

According to People, the play is directed by Katina Medina Mora and includes a large cast of talented performers such as Ato Blankson-Wood, James Cusati-Moyer, Amandla Jahava, and Tonatiuh, who recently worked with Jennifer Lopez in "Kiss of the Spider Woman."

"Spirit of the People" is described as a bold new story that "confronts uncomfortable truths about land and what it means to destroy it."

Jeremy O. Harris, best known for his Tony-nominated "Slave Play," shared that his latest project has challenged him creatively in unexpected ways.

According to Harris, the new play incorporates a substantial amount of Spanish—despite him not speaking the language—and leans heavily into prose, a format he doesn't typically write in.

He acknowledged stepping outside his comfort zone, experimenting with styles and storytelling methods that differ significantly from his past work.

Amber Heard to Star in Williamstown Theatre Comeback

For Heard, this stage role marks her first major project since 2023, when she appeared in "In the Fire" and returned briefly as Mera in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

Since then, she has been living in Madrid, raising her daughter Oonagh and, more recently, newborn twins Agnes and Ocean.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on May 11, Heard shared a photo of her children's feet, writing, "Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life."

The Williamstown Theatre Festival, now in its 71st season, is undergoing big changes. It's being led by a "Creative Collective," which includes Harris, model Kaia Gerber, and several other artists, Variety said.

Harris said he wants the festival to feel more like popular music events such as Coachella. "They create a sense of community," he said, something he believes theater has lost over the years.