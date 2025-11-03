David Harbour is speaking candidly about life, regret, and self-acceptance after his split from singer Lily Allen.

The "Stranger Things" star, who turned 50 this year, reflected on the mistakes and hardships he has faced, saying that even painful experiences contribute to growth.

In a recent interview with Esquire UK, Harbour admitted he wouldn't change a thing about his past.

"You either accept your path completely and realize that even the pain and the slip-ups and the mistakes are all part of the journey," he explained.

According to DailyMail, he added that the lessons from these experiences bring "truth and growth, wisdom and deeper empathy and connection."

Harbour's reflections come after his divorce from Allen, who filed in September following four years of marriage.

The split gained additional public attention when Allen released her new album, West End Girl, which includes songs referencing the end of their relationship and Harbour's alleged infidelities.

In tracks like "Tennis" and "Madeline," she details her discovery of Harbour's three-year affair with costume designer Natalie Tippett.

David Harbour makes candid confession about ‘mistakes’ after Lily Allen split https://t.co/1gSXEqXfZi pic.twitter.com/HecDiXqzm2 — Page Six (@PageSix) November 2, 2025

Read more: Lily Allen Admits to Toxic Relationship Patterns Following David Harbour Split

David Harbour Says Mistakes Made Him a Better Artist

Despite the personal turmoil, Harbour emphasized that these experiences shaped him as an artist. "If I were to change anything, I'd change everything, and just make my life happy and silly and like, whatever," he said.

"And then I wouldn't be an artist anymore. And that would suck." He also shared his future intentions, expressing a desire to nurture relationships and be present for those he loves, PageSix reported.

Allen's new album has sparked conversation for its frank portrayal of heartbreak and betrayal.

The singer reportedly addressed Harbour's affair through songs that question emotional boundaries and the rules of their open marriage.

One track, "Tennis," sees her asking about the nature of Harbour's relationship with a woman named Madeline, later revealed to be Tippett.

While Harbour maintains a low profile amid the drama, he appears focused on moving forward with both his personal life and career.

He hopes to tell "rich and complex stories" while prioritizing relationships that matter to him.

The actress-turned-singer has even taken a playful jab at Harbour during Halloween, dressing as the character Madeline from the classic children's book series, further reflecting her feelings about their breakup.