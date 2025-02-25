Lily Allen is opening up about her past relationship struggles, acknowledging toxic patterns she exhibited from a young age.

The singer, who recently split from her husband, David Harbour, reflected on her codependent behavior in a candid discussion on her podcast, "Miss Me?," co-hosted with Miquita Oliver.

On the February 24 episode, Allen discussed how her emotional dependency shifted when she got her first boyfriend, Lester.

She explained that once she started dating him, all her emotional intimacy became focused on him. As a result, she distanced herself from physical affection with her family, feeling that Lester had become the sole recipient of her emotional needs.

According to PageSix, the "Smile" singer admitted that this behavior was a clear red flag. "It's incredibly like, red flag, codependent behavior that I just put all of my emotional dependency on one person."

Her co-host, Oliver, suggested that this reaction may have stemmed from seeking a safe male figure in her life. Allen responded thoughtfully, "Yeah... maybe."

The conversation was prompted by a listener's question about affection between parents and children.

In a recent interview, Allen, who co-parents two daughters, Ethel, 13, and Marnie, 12, with her ex-husband Sam Cooper, discussed the contrasting ways she and Cooper approach physical affection with their children.

"One of them, when I say give me a kiss, she just puts her forehead forward for me to kiss her on the forehead. And the other one wants full-on kisses on the lips. And yeah, I don't have a problem with either. Whatever they want. Whatever they're comfortable with."

Lily Allen Opens Up About Therapy Journey After David Harbour Split

In a prior episode of "Miss Me?" aired on February 13, Allen opened up about seeking help to manage emotional distress.

She shared that she had recently spent some time at a treatment center, which she found to be a valuable experience, giving her the time and space she needed to focus on her well-being, People said.

The singer found solace in both group and individual therapy, using the time to reflect on her struggles and regain emotional stability.

Allen highlighted the importance of emotional strength for her daughters, acknowledging that she struggled with this in the past due to personal challenges.

She admitted that while she's not perfect and is still working through certain aspects, she feels much stronger now than before.

Following her separation from Harbour after four years of marriage, a source said that Allen was "devastated" by the breakup.

However, she appears to be focusing on personal growth. On February 23, she posted on Instagram about her recent stay in Los Angeles, sharing glimpses of what seemed to be a studio setting.

Her last album, No Shame, was released in 2018, and fans hope she is working on new music.