British singer Lily Allen was frank about her love life, saying that she turned down the "kinky sex" husband David Harbour allegedly demanded before their marriage hit the skids.

The 39-year-old singer-actress also revealed that she turned to artificial intelligence to help with their fiery disputes during her time with the "Stranger Things" star.

Allen talked about her marriage on her podcast, "Miss Me?", revealing intimate details amid split speculation. She said the tension in their relationship came from what the 49-year-old was requesting sexually that she didn't want to do.

"I wonder if I kink-shame my husband," Allen pondered on the podcast, as quoted by the DailyMail. "Because he quite often asks for things, and I'm like, 'No, babe, it's not happening.'"

On top of dealing with these personal obstacles, technology helped with Allen's marital disagreements.

She confessed she had enlisted ChatGPT, an AI chatbot, to write replies she would fire off during queefs with Harbour. This tool helped the singer find her words when dealing with complex arguments.

"If me and David have had an argument and I need to articulate it, I'll be like, 'Write me a long text message about an argument that started with the dishwasher and ended in an argument about our finances,'" Allen explained.

According to reports, the couple had been married for five years but separated when Allen found out about Keith Harbour's profile on the celebrity dating app Raya.

While the couple haven't commented on their split, Allen was recently spotted ringless while on a New York outing.

The singer seems to keep being career and podcasting-focused while Allen and Harbour are in different places in their lives after separating.

Harbour, on the other hand, is busy with his acting career and recently finished filming for the last season of "Stranger Things."

