David Harbour's comments about mentoring his younger "Stranger Things" co-stars have resurfaced amid reports that Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying complaint against him before filming began on the show's final season.

According to The Mail on Sunday, the 50-year-old actor faced an internal inquiry after Brown, 21, raised concerns about his behavior on set. The allegations reportedly included "pages and pages" of complaints but did not involve sexual misconduct. Netflix has not commented, and the outcome of the inquiry remains unclear.

A production source told the outlet that Brown had a personal representative with her throughout filming, a precaution introduced after the complaint was filed.

Before the allegations became public, Harbour spoke to Esquire Spain about his close relationship with the show's younger cast.

"They're all pretty good kids," he mentioned it in reference to Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, and Gaten Matarazzo. The main point of his advice was to be grounded in their work.

"One of the real ropes to hang on to in this business has been the artistry of what you're doing," Harbour said.

He urged them to prioritize storytelling over fame and said he hoped to see them continue acting well into old age.

ACONCHEGO! Millie Bobby Brown e David Harbour juntinhos na premiere de Stranger Things 4 😭#StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/KwUStbDB1C — Millie Bobby Brown Brasil (@milliebbrownbrs) May 15, 2022

Harassment Allegations and On-Set Measures

The Mail on Sunday reported that Netflix conducted a months-long internal review after Brown's complaint. The company refused to provide any comments, but an insider commented that the company's silence "speaks volumes."

The sources revealed that the set had been equipped with new safety features, including enhanced supervision and very strict communication procedures between actors and workers, to ensure safety.

Netflix is still mainly focused on the double release of the fifth season of "Stranger Things," which will end with a movie on December 31, despite the turmoil.

"Nothing is going to overshadow this, not even the leading man's private life," a Netflix source told the publication.

Brown, who rose to fame when the show debuted in 2016, is now one of Hollywood's highest-paid young actors, reportedly worth $50 million. She recently married actor and model Jake Bongiovi and runs an animal rescue center in Georgia.

Harbour has not addressed the allegations publicly. His estranged wife, singer Lily Allen, was said to have supported him through what one source described to Daily Mail as a "brutal" time.

Allen's new album, West End Girl, reflects the breakdown of their marriage and includes songs inspired by betrayal and loss.