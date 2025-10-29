Kim​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Kardashian has been receiving a fresh wave of negative comments regarding her most recent appearance on the red carpet.

According to experts, the reality star's effort to get noticed with her over-the-top beauty tricks reflects her ongoing push to maintain attention through extreme beauty displays.

The mother of four was the talk of the town at the recent Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles after she walked in a figure-hugging Maison Margiela dress that was created to show off her waist.

​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍The beige, strapless dress featured a corset that appeared to shrink her midsection, earning some online users the nickname "invisible waist." According to Harper's Bazaar, Kardashian also wore a full-face mask, which added to the backlash over the look.

Experts Question Kardashian's Influence

Charlotte Markey, a psychology professor at Rutgers University, told The Mirror US that Kardashian "has always promoted unrealistic beauty ideals" and continues to become "more extreme in her self-presentation."

Markey said Kardashian's constant reinvention of her image suggests she "needs to do more outlandish and unrealistic things to her body" to keep public attention.

While Markey said the reality star "has a right to do what she wants to herself," she also noted that Kardashian's influence makes her responsible for the effects of her choices on others.

"She has a large following and is highly influential," Markey said. "It would be nice if she revealed some awareness that she is influencing others on a large scale and exhibited more realistic looks."

Markey added that beauty standards are "made up" and based on social expectations rather than truth. She said the public has the power to stop accepting them as the norm.

Kim Kardashian at the Academy Museum Gala. pic.twitter.com/afvRg9EKcX — 📸 (@metgalacrave) October 19, 2025

A Broader Cultural Problem

Beauty historian Rachel Weingarten echoed those concerns. Speaking to The Mirror US, she said Kardashian's approach to beauty has always centered on unrealistic standards, shared by her family and inner circle.

"I don't think there's a time that Kim ever was doing anything other than promoting unrealistic beauty standards," Weingarten said.

She added that she almost feels pity for the Kardashian-Jenner family, who seem "constantly trying to change to another form of womanhood they think will attract the most likes or watches."

Weingarten said the pressure to maintain impossible beauty ideals extends beyond Kim. "One has but look at her daughter North to see the trickle-down effect of living in the spotlight and trying to stand out," she said.

The expert also noted that Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner drew similar reactions when she debuted a more enhanced appearance earlier this year.

"Those same fans are now judging her for showing signs of aging," she said, pointing to society's obsession with youth and perfection.

According to Weingarten, improvements in cosmetic surgery have made the pursuit of permanent beauty more attainable, giving rise to public obsession. She added that the Kardashian-Jenner family influenced the formation of those standards, producing a generation that considers such appearances achievable.