Kim Kardashian's latest on-screen storyline has sparked backlash, with critics accusing her of exaggerating a medical scare to reignite public attention.

The controversy unfolded after the premiere of "The Kardashians" Season 7 on Hulu, which opened with the reality star undergoing an MRI scan and revealing that doctors had found a "small brain aneurysm."

The 44-year-old beauty mogul described the discovery as "the hardest week of my life" in a call to Kris Jenner, adding, "Why is this happening to me?" But according to Daily Mail columnist Caroline Bullock, the drama may have been played up for cameras more than concern.

Medical experts were quick to downplay the severity of Kardashian's diagnosis. Neurologist Dr. Leah Kroll told ABC News that small brain aneurysms are "surprisingly common" and "the vast majority" are symptomless and harmless. The advice, she said, is usually simple monitoring rather than panic.

Kardashian's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ calendar has barely changed, if at all, after the revelation. She has gone to her 45th birthday parties in New York and London, debuted a SKIMS x Nike collection, and endorsed her new Hulu legal drama "All's Fair" in which she is a divorce lawyer during the weeks following the filming of the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌episode.

"She's portraying herself as fragile and overworked," Bullock wrote, "but it's business as usual." The columnist called the sequence a "desperate attempt to resuscitate a fading brand."

Revisiting Past Trauma

In the same episode, Kardashians associated her declining health situation with her stressful marriage to Kanye West, and the split caused a reactivation of her ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌psoriasis.

She told viewers, according to InStyle, she felt she suffered something "a bit like Stockholm syndrome" during their seven years together, explaining that she "always felt really bad and always protected and always wanted to help" him.

The comments drew criticism online, with some accusing the star of sensationalizing mental health language for emotional effect. Bullock argued that Kardashian's version of events came across as "self-diagnosed melodrama" rather than honest reflection.

West, now known as Ye, has faced his own share of controversy, from erratic public behavior to controlling rumors involving his current wife, Bianca Censori.

"He's clearly a complex and troubled individual who would no doubt drain anyone's emotional energy," Bullock noted, but questioned why Kardashian would revisit that trauma for reality TV three years after their divorce.

Fashion Choices Add Fuel

Kardashian's appearance at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles only added to the discussion. Wearing a nude corset dress, emerald choker, and flesh-toned face mask, she drew comparisons to West's Donda era fashion and Censori's own balaclava looks.

Critics labeled it another "authenticity fail," accusing her of capitalizing on old associations for attention.

A Reputation Built on Drama

From sex tape scandal to billionaire entrepreneur, Kardashian has repeatedly reinvented herself to stay in the public eye.

Yet some believe this latest storyline reveals fatigue in her formula. Bullock described the aneurysm plot as "patient porn," designed to elicit both attention and sympathy through staged vulnerability.

"Health woes and tricky exes are real-life issues," she wrote, "but in the Kardashian universe, they're just new episodes in an endless soap opera."