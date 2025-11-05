Tori Spelling is asking her estranged husband, Dean McDermott, for financial help as their divorce moves toward its final stages.

According to new court documents filed on November 3, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum has requested both spousal support and child support following the end of their 18-year marriage.

In the filing, Spelling, 52, also asked that McDermott, 58, cover her attorney fees, leaving it up to the judge to decide the exact amount.

The documents state that the financial orders should take effect once the divorce judgment is finalized.

The couple, who separated in 2023, have reportedly reached a written agreement that addresses all major issues, including custody and division of property, though the deal has not yet been filed in court.

According to US Magazine, Spelling is seeking sole physical custody of their five children—Liam (18), Stella (17), Hattie (14), Finn (13), and Beau (8)—while proposing that both parents share legal custody.

McDermott, however, has asked for joint custody and previously filed his own request for monthly support from Spelling.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Face Financial Struggles

The financial picture for both stars appears complicated. In earlier filings obtained by E! News, McDermott revealed that he now earns about $3,800 per month as a counselor at a recovery center.

He said his acting career had slowed down and that he is in significant debt, including a $200,000 loan and more than $12,000 in credit card debt.

By comparison, McDermott claimed that Spelling's income fluctuates greatly, ranging from $3,000 to $75,000 per month, depending on her projects.

The actress currently hosts the "MisSpelling" podcast and has appeared on several reality TV shows in recent years.

Despite their financial and legal disagreements, both Spelling and McDermott have emphasized a commitment to co-parenting.

McDermott previously told sources that he feels "blessed" their families have been able to get along. "I'm blessed, having everybody come together for the greater good of the kids," he said.

The pair's separation became public in June 2023, when McDermott announced on Instagram that their marriage was over.

"After 18 years together and five amazing children, we have decided to go our separate ways," he wrote in a now-deleted post.