Brazilian influencer Barbara Jankavski, known as the "Human Barbie," died at 31 under mysterious circumstances in São Paulo.

Jankavski originally gained fame for undergoing about 27 plastic surgeries to look like the iconic Barbie doll, including a facelift in June 2025. She shared her transformation journey online with over 55,000 Instagram followers and more than 344,000 followers on TikTok. Her popularity rose through the extensive documentation of her cosmetic procedures, which captured the interest of many followers until her last social media posts in early October 2025.​

On November 2, 2025, Jankavski was found dead in a townhouse in São Paulo, wearing only underwear, with a bruise on her left eye and marks on her back. Police described her death as suspicious and opened an investigation, including ordering an autopsy and toxicology tests to determine the exact cause.

Reports indicated that she was with Renato Campos Pinto de Vitto, a 51-year-old public defender, who had hired her for sexual services. Both reportedly consumed illicit substances during their encounter. De Vitto said he found her unresponsive after she fell asleep and attempted CPR for nine minutes before emergency services arrived and declared her dead.​

Jankavski's bruises were reported to have possibly resulted from a fall earlier that day, according to a friend of the man. The investigation is ongoing, with police still probing these injuries and other aspects of the case. The influencer's story highlights the intense physical and emotional pressures faced by those pursuing extreme cosmetic transformations, especially when combined with the demands of maintaining a social media persona.​

Her transformation journey cost tens of thousands of dollars and included multiple surgeries to reshape her face and body, making her one of Brazil's most notable examples of extreme body modification. Despite her fame and online presence, Jankavski had been inactive on social media for over a month before her death, causing concern among her fans who later expressed their shock and grief after news of her passing surfaced.​

Her death has sparked wider discussions about the risks of plastic surgery and the potential dangers of combining substance use with risky personal encounters. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances, awaiting more detailed results from forensic examinations to bring clarity to the tragic loss of the social media influencer.