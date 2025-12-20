Pop superstar Taylor Swift revealed in her new Disney+ docuseries that she experienced two public breakups during the first half of the Eras Tour and credited her mother for helping set her up with now-fiancé Travis Kelce.​

In episode four of "The End of an Era," which premiered Friday, Swift opened up about the emotional toll of her personal life during the record-breaking tour that ran from March 2023 to December 2024. The Grammy winner confirmed she went through two breakups during the tour's first half, referring to her split from British actor Joe Alwyn, whom she dated for over six years, and a brief romance with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.​

"I went through two breakups on the first half of this tour, and that's a lot of breakups actually," Swift said in the documentary. She explained that her personal life was harder than the demanding tour schedule itself, adding, "The show was what gave me purpose and was what I could use to get me out of bed."

The singer described the difficult period as inspiring her album "The Tortured Poets Department," calling it "a purge of everything bad that I felt for two years." During that time, she felt like men she dated didn't see her as a real person, leaving her thinking "there's no one for me in the world."

However, the Eras Tour also brought positive developments to Swift's personal life. The docuseries revealed that Swift's mother, Andrea Swift, played matchmaker after reading headlines about Kelce's attempt to give her daughter a friendship bracelet with his phone number at a Kansas City show. Andrea called her cousin, described as a Kansas City Chiefs expert, who confirmed Kelce was "the nicest guy" and "really loves his mom."

"I'd been very non-athlete," Swift recalled about her dating history. But her mother encouraged her to "start doing something different," leading Swift to give the NFL star a chance.

The couple began dating and went public with their relationship in September 2023. They announced their engagement in August 2025.