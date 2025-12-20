Gisele Bndchen has married Joaquim Valente in a private ceremony that was mostly kept from the public eye. It is her marriage after her divorce from Tom Brady that was finalized more than three years ago.

Marriage records that were inspected by TMZ indicate that the Brazilian supermodel and the jiu, jitsu instructor became husband and wife at their home in Surfside, Florida earlier this month. The marriage license was obtained on Dec. 1, and the wedding took place two days later, on Dec. 3.

The couple's decision to keep the wedding intimate appears consistent with how they have handled much of their relationship.

Intimate Wedding

According to Page Six, the ceremony was attended by a small group of family and close friends and took place at the couple's residence rather than a traditional venue.

A source familiar with Valente told the outlet that he "is thrilled they finally tied the knot after having a kid together," reflecting the timing of the marriage following the birth of their son earlier this year.

Bündchen and Valente welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on Feb. 5, 2025. The couple has not publicly shared his name, though People reported that his middle name is River, a detail that would align with the nature-themed middle names of Bündchen's two older children.

Bündchen first met Valente in December 2021, when she enrolled her children in classes at the Valente Brothers jiu-jitsu academy in Florida. At the time, she was still married to Brady, though the couple would later divorce amid reports of strain following the quarterback's decision to return to the NFL after a brief retirement.

Bündchen and Brady filed for divorce on Oct. 28, 2022, and finalized the split the same day. The former couple shares two children — son Benjamin, now 16, and daughter Vivian, 13. Brady is also father to son Jack, 17, with former partner Bridget Moynahan.

By mid-2023, Bündchen was reported to be dating Valente, though the relationship remained low-profile until their romance was confirmed in February 2024.

Speaking to The New York Times that year, Bündchen addressed the evolution of the relationship and pushed back against speculation about its timing. "This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first," she said. "It's very different. It is very honest, and it's very transparent." She has repeatedly stated that the relationship did not begin until after her marriage ended.