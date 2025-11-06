Influencer Haley Kalil opened up about her divorce from former NFL player Matt Kalil, revealing that one of the key challenges in their marriage was related to his size.

The candid comments came during a recent Twitch livestream, where Haley, 33, shared her experiences from their seven-year marriage.

"[This happened] our whole marriage," Haley said. "I was going to try it all — therapists, doctors [and I] looked up lipo-type s***, you know what I mean?"

According to PageSix, she added that despite all their efforts, the issue remained, calling it "the biggest factor" in their split.

Haley described the situation as "impossible unless you're going to be in tears" and emphasized that the struggles were ongoing throughout their relationship.

Haley and Matt, 36, met after he was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2012. They married in 2015, after only three months of dating, when Haley was 22.

Their relationship captured attention due to Haley's rising career as a Sports Illustrated model, which she pursued after postponing plans to apply to medical school.

Despite their early love, Haley filed for divorce in May 2022, citing irreconcilable differences.

Influencer Haley Kalil (Haley Baylee) said in an interview that her marriage to former NFL player Matt Kalil ended because intimacy was extremely difficult due to his unusually large size. She said this caused emotional and physical stress despite therapy and medical attempts to… pic.twitter.com/xkElrPLd6I — Hot Takes Nobody Asked For (@HotTakesNobody) November 6, 2025

Haley Kalil Reflects on Life After Divorce

While Haley was open about the intimate challenges, she stressed that there was more to their relationship than the issue highlighted in media coverage.

"I care deeply about respecting his privacy and the integrity of what we shared together," she told TMZ Sports.

"During [my] livestream, [I] talked about so much more than what's being highlighted — the love in our marriage, the growth we experienced, the depth of our connection."

Haley also clarified that she remains on good terms with Matt, who retired from the NFL in 2019.

"We were married for seven years, and he's still one of my closest friends," she shared on the "Post Run High" podcast in June 2024. "Love him to death. He has a baby [and I'm] so happy for him."

Following the divorce, Matt moved on and married model Keilani Asmus in April 2024. The couple welcomed a son later that year.

Haley, meanwhile, continues her modeling and influencer career under the name Haley Baylee, emphasizing gratitude for the platform she has built and the opportunities it provides.

Despite the breakup, Haley encouraged fans to focus on the positive aspects of life and love.

"You have to fight through some bad days to earn the best days of your life," she shared on Instagram, offering a hopeful message to her followers.