Sydney Sweeney's personal life has again collided with her professional one.

Months after ending her seven-year engagement to Jonathan Davino, the actress was seen in a tense exchange with her former fiancé in Santa Monica, raising new questions about their relationship and shared business ties.

Witnesses told the Daily Mail that Sweeney, 28, was dining with friends at Giorgio Baldi on Saturday night before slipping into Davino's black car outside the restaurant.

Photos showed her ducking into the passenger seat while Davino, 42, sat behind the wheel.

According to onlookers, the encounter appeared heated. One source said Sweeney shouted, "I don't believe you. Please leave, leave me alone."

The moment fueled speculation that the pair's breakup remains unresolved.

Work Ties Complicate Post-Breakup Life

Their romantic relationship ended in March, but business keeps Sweeney and Davino in touch. The pair runs Fifty-Fifty Films together, the company behind Sweeney's new project "Christy," based on boxer Christy Martin.

Despite calling the breakup "very hard," a source told the Daily Mail that the pair continue to communicate for business reasons. "They're still in contact because of work," the insider said.

"But she's frustrated with him because he knows how to push her buttons."

Davino previously told the outlet in early October that he and Sweeney are "still friends," though he admitted the situation was "complicated."

New Romance Adds Tension

Sweeney's recent relationship with music executive Scooter Braun, 44, has only added attention. The two reportedly grew close after attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Venice this summer.

What began as a "casual" connection evolved into what one insider described as a "very real" relationship. Sources told the Daily Mail that Braun is "smitten" and unconcerned by Sweeney's run-in with her ex.

Braun finalized his divorce from Yael Cohen in 2021 and shares three children with her.

Meanwhile, Page Six reported Sweeney and Braun were seen together in New York City on Tuesday, days after the actress discussed her personal life in a new interview with GQ.

Sweeney walked hand in hand with Braun, 44, through the streets of Manhattan, photos showed. The "Euphoria" star wore jeans, a leather jacket with fur trim, and brown boots, while Braun kept a low profile in jeans, a black jacket, and a baseball cap.

Their appearance followed Sweeney's recent conversation with the magazine, where she spoke about finding strength and independence after a year of public attention on her relationships.

"What I've learned this year is that I have a really, really amazing group of girlfriends and I am strong and independent and that I'm going to be OK," she told GQ.

"If love finds me, love finds me. I'm a hopeless romantic, so I hope love finds me, but I'm not the type of person that wants to go out all the time."

Sweeney said her focus remains grounded despite her growing fame. "I surround myself with a really, really strong group of people who have been in my life since I was little," she said. "They take me out of Hollywood and remind me what the real world is. I'm just Syd, and I don't run in that world."