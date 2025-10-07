Brazilian fashion blogger Adair Mendes Dutra Junior, more popularly known as Junior Dutra, passed away at the age of 31, allegedly due to complications arising from a controversial cosmetic treatment called the "fox eyes" lift.

The social media influencer died on October 3, a month after announcing in interviews that he had developed an infection related to the operation.

His friend Gean Souza confirmed his death to Brazilian publication Quem, accusing Dutra's health of deteriorating moments before his death.

During a Portuguese-language interview, Souza reported, "He became ill, felt very short of breath, and was taken to the nearest emergency room at a public hospital."

He continued, "He had been having infectious reactions and feeling discomfort since the procedure. Last Friday, the problem worsened."

The Daily Mail reports that Dutra underwent surgery in March under the guidance of Brazilian cosmetic expert Dr. Fernando Garbi.

In a September interview with "Feed TV," Dutra said he caught an infection following the procedure and was treated medically.

Through his attorney, Garbi denied the allegations, describing them as "false." His lawyer, Marcelo Cheli, issued a statement uploaded to Garbi's Instagram account, asserting that the accusations were made "by people eager for brief moments of notoriety."

"All legal measures, in the civil and criminal spheres, will be taken against the authors of the insults and slander," the statement continued, according to People.

The Daily Mail reported that the so-called "fox eyes" surgery — which raises the outer corners of the eyes to produce a sharp, angled appearance — has become popular among celebrities and influencers globally.

Dutra had allegedly filed a complaint with São Paulo authorities, accusing Dr. Garbi of illegal medical practice, bodily injury, and fraudulent misrepresentation.

"We still don't have the medical records with the cause of death," Souza said to Quem, stating that the family demands answers. "He was a very dear person. He still had many dreams to fulfill, he wanted to be closer to his family, to go abroad. What we want now is justice."

At the time of his death, Dutra had over 123,000 followers on Instagram and was popular for his classy fashion posts and innovative styling.

His last post featured a model wearing a striking red outfit, captioned: "Because attitude can also be worn — and today it comes in red."

