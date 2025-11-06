Prince Harry's latest written reflection on British identity has stirred fresh speculation that the Duke of Sussex may be reconsidering life across the Atlantic, just as his wife, Meghan Markle, steps back into Hollywood after nearly a decade away.

In a 647-word essay titled "The Bond, The Banter, The Bravery: What It Means to Be British By Prince Harry," the duke offered a surprisingly sentimental view of the country he left behind five years ago.

The piece, published this week, has prompted royal watchers to wonder whether the former senior royal is preparing for a partial return to the United Kingdom.

Communications and body language expert Judi James told The Mirror that Harry's language carried a tone of nostalgia and possibly intention.

She noted his use of the phrase "Though currently, I may live in the United States," interpreting it as a deliberate choice that "leaves the door open" for a potential move back.

James said that the inclusion of the words "currently" and "may" suggested a lack of permanence.

"It sounds like a teaser in terms of a return to the UK," she explained, describing his word choice as "open-ended with anything possible."

In the essay, Harry wrote that Britain "is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for," adding that the camaraderie of pubs, stadiums and military mess halls remain central to what he loves most about being British.

The duke has expressed affection for his homeland before, though his relationship with the royal family has been fraught since he and Meghan stepped down as working royals in 2020 and relocated to California.

Earlier this year, Harry told the BBC that security concerns have prevented him from bringing his wife and children back to the UK. He lost a legal challenge over his right to automatic police protection, saying afterward that the decision "impacts [him] every single day."

Despite the distance, the King met with his youngest son in September for a brief 55-minute visit — their first meeting in more than a year.

Meghan's Hollywood Comeback

While Harry reflects on British life, Markle is reportedly returning to her former one.

According to The Sun, the Duchess of Sussex has joined the cast of "Close Personal Friends," an upcoming Amazon MGM Studios film starring Jack Quaid, Lily Collins and Brie Larson.

Markle, 44, will reportedly play herself in the project, which follows two couples navigating the complications of fame and friendship. Sources from the production told the outlet that the role is "a massive moment" for Meghan and marks "a return to doing what she truly loves."

The duchess was spotted on set in Pasadena, California, this week. Insiders said her husband "is really supportive and wants Meghan to do whatever brings her joy."

Markle last acted in 2018, wrapping up her seven-year run as paralegal Rachel Zane on USA Network's "Suits" just before her royal wedding.

Hollywood's Patience Wears Thin

But Markle's return to acting comes amid reports that some in Hollywood have grown weary of the Sussex brand. A source told Page Six that "people are sick of them" and that "the act has gotten stale."

Another insider claimed that there's "no appetite left for them in L.A." and that the couple's professional reputation has suffered, with Harry allegedly showing up late to meetings and Meghan being perceived as "dismissive" or "convinced she's smarter than everyone."

The criticism follows disappointing reviews for Markle's Netflix docuseries "With Love, Meghan," which reportedly underperformed in its second season. Insiders told OK! that the show is unlikely to be renewed, calling it "not the success they wanted it to be."

Still, the couple extended their multimillion-dollar Netflix deal earlier this year, continuing a partnership they first signed in 2020, shortly after leaving royal duties behind.