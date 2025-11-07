Mark Wahlberg's 15-year-old daughter, Grace, was taken to the hospital after she suffered a horseback riding accident while competing at Desert Horse Park in Thermal, California, over the weekend.

The teenage equestrian posted a photo on Instagram showing herself in a hospital bed with her arm in a sling, appearing downcast. She also mentioned in her caption that she plans to return to riding soon.

Alongside the hospital photo, Grace also shared images of herself competing on her horse, highlighting the contrast between her injury and her passion for the sport.

Grace has not confirmed the exact nature of her injury, though she responded with heart emojis to a comment suggesting that breaking a collarbone is a "rite of passage" for riders.

On TikTok, she expressed her frustration over being temporarily unable to ride. "Quite honestly depressing not being able to ride," she wrote in a video posted Wednesday.

She also shared, "Devil couldn't reach me so he waited until I was getting so good and about to reach my goals. And then he hurt me," alongside clips of her competing and recovering in the hospital.

Her parents and followers quickly offered support. According to the NY Post, Mark Wahlberg, 54, commented with prayer hands and crying face emojis on her Instagram post, while her mother, Rhea Durham, wrote, "No doubt kid."

Mark Wahlberg’s daughter Grace, 15, hospitalized after horseback accident https://t.co/z1jpqTrYFf pic.twitter.com/KyiJz9Vbq8 — New York Post (@nypost) November 6, 2025

Grace Wahlberg Recovering Quickly After Riding Injury

Reps for Wahlberg later told Page Six, "Grace is doing well and recuperating; she will be back to riding soon."

Despite the injury, Grace continues to share updates about her equestrian life on social media. She posted pictures showing her bond with her horse and reflected on her love for the sport.

"Special couldn't be anymore special," she wrote, showing her affection for her horse and wishing she could still compete.

Mark Wahlberg has spoken fondly about watching his daughter compete. In 2023, he told E! News that Grace is even "more disciplined" than he is in her sport.

"I always thought the Patriots going to the Super Bowl was the most nerve-racking experience I've ever had. It's nothing like watching my daughter on a horse," he admitted, highlighting how invested he is in her equestrian journey.

Grace's interest in horseback riding reflects her drive and dedication. Wahlberg previously said, "She now wants to go up in meters and to be a Grand Prix Jumper.

She's got to train," emphasizing the seriousness with which she approaches her sport.