Emma Stone has revealed a surprising moment from her personal life: she once stood outside in freezing weather just to watch Jen Shah be sentenced for fraud.

The actress shared the story during an interview for "W Magazine's Best Performances Issue 2026," showing just how devoted she is to "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City."

Stone, 37, said she is a "superfan" of the Bravo reality show, which Shah starred on for three seasons, PageSix reported.

Speaking honestly, the two-time Academy Award winner explained how deeply invested she became in the series and its real-life drama.

"I am really invested," Stone said. "When Jen Shah was getting sentenced in New York, my brother and I waited outside for two hours in the freezing cold just for a chance to see her."

At the time, Stone was living in New York, which made the moment feel more spontaneous. She said she and her younger brother, Spencer Stone, simply walked over to the courthouse.

For Stone, the situation felt unreal, especially after watching Shah's legal troubles unfold on television.

"Her getting arrested on camera was wild," she added, recalling the shocking scenes from the show.

Emma Stone Calls RHOSLC Her Favorite Reality Show

Jen Shah pleaded guilty in 2022 to defrauding thousands of people across the country through a telemarketing scheme.

Many of the victims were elderly or vulnerable. In January 2023, she was sentenced to six and a half years in prison and began serving her time the following month at a federal prison camp in Texas.

After several sentence reductions, Shah was released in December 2025 after serving about three years.

Stone's interest goes beyond just Shah. In the same interview, she also praised "RHOSLC" cast member Bronwyn Newport for her bold fashion choices.

According to People, Stone laughed while describing a scene where Newport wore a life raft as part of a sailing outfit.

"You've never seen anyone dress like this in real life. It's phenomenal," she said. "Everything is sort of a costume. I love it."

This is not the first time Stone has spoken about her love for the show.

She has previously said that "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" stands out because of its unique mix of personalities and beliefs.